|
|Show HN: Self taught coder, releasing unity horror game
|
4 points by malux85 164 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
|hey HN!
6 months ago my partner quit his job after learning C# in his spare time, to work on a horror game.
He taught himself 3D modelling, unity coding, texture mapping and even how to write shaders.
Today he released it:
https://deliriumgame.com
I know games aren't common on HN, but I'm proud of his unfailing resolution to learn to code, and I hope this encourages other devs out there too!
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact