Show HN: Self taught coder, releasing unity horror game

6 months ago my partner quit his job after learning C# in his spare time, to work on a horror game.

He taught himself 3D modelling, unity coding, texture mapping and even how to write shaders.

Today he released it:

https://deliriumgame.com

I know games aren't common on HN, but I'm proud of his unfailing resolution to learn to code, and I hope this encourages other devs out there too!