Show HN: Self taught coder, releasing unity horror game
hey HN!

6 months ago my partner quit his job after learning C# in his spare time, to work on a horror game.

He taught himself 3D modelling, unity coding, texture mapping and even how to write shaders.

Today he released it:

https://deliriumgame.com

I know games aren't common on HN, but I'm proud of his unfailing resolution to learn to code, and I hope this encourages other devs out there too!




3D modelling seems to be the most difficult skill in order to turn noise into "productive-signal" in that set. Did he had prior exposure? If só, for how long? What was his method of learning? Congratulations to your friend. From an outsider's perspective, solo shipping a game looks like a very challenging endervour.


Nice, how long did it take him to learn C#?


The whole 6 months and still learning!, starting by editing existing scripts, the learnt about events (in unity these are done by overriding methods) then a bit about classes / importing. Then time, states, OOP. Then external systems (saving, loading etc)




