Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is packtpub mapt worth it?
6 points by joeclef on Jan 8, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Has anyone here used it? What are your thoughts?



I've bought two ebooks from there for $5 each and I think they are worth it. You can read them online you can make bookmarks and also it preserves your reading progress or you can download a .pdf / .epub. I haven't found a better / cheaper resource for learning new technologies.

P.S. The books I bought were for Golang and VueJS.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: