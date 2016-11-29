>China has prohibited all hallyu, or Korean Wave (K-pop), content in the country
This and the headline are false. K-pop is available on Chinese music streaming services, Korean dramas are similarly still airing, etc. What is true is that Korean stars are increasingly being barred from having concerts, events, and TV appearances in China, and that is leading to concern about whether more regulations are to come. BTW, MAMA 2016 went ahead without issues.
This isn't the same as the US or Russian policy (since 1993), which both retain the policy option of preemtive strikes.
Tools like THAAD reduce China's ability to present a credible second-strike, which has led them to object extremely strenuously to it.
Partially because of THAAD it seems that China is considering changing their doctrine[2]. This would be unfortunate, and it seems likely that there are many in the Chinese government who would prefer not to have to do that. If they could get THAAD deployment in Korea cancelled it would be likely to strengthen their hand.
It is designed for dealing with theatre missiles, IRBMs and the like, which move much more slowly, aren't well protected and aren't generally considered in the MAD calcul
Per state.gov:
Many of our regional defense deployments, like the Patriot system and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD system, are inherently designed for theater use. They are not capable of defending against ICBMs launched at the United States. THAAD, however, is capable of defending against the medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missile that North Korea is deploying.
[It's a bit more complicated than that, of course. And THAAD isn't 100% effective. But the details don't change the overall picture much.]
If a missile is ever stopped by THAAD, it means SK+US didn't want it to land. Which probably means China+NK launched it, and did want it to land. Meanwhile, if SK+US decide to go on the offensive, THAAD won't stop their attack, but will mitigate any retaliation from China+NK.
THAAD is bad for China+NK in both scenarios.
In addition, since THAAD's existence makes it a whole lot less risky for US+SK to go on the offensive -- it makes it more likely that they would do so. And China+NK certainly wouldn't want to defend against a US+SK with THAAD being in place.
Note how missile defence in the nuclear arena can't be interpreted as purely defensive as it increases the viability of a first strike.
America also has retained the right to the "first strike" option unlikely China which has declined such an option.
Anyone have any recommendations for books or articles that shed some light on this seemingly bizarre behavior?
From the article:
> Why? .... South Korea made the decision to deploy the THAAD American missile defense system in the country
They are responding to increased military tension with their neighbor, with a minor economic sanction that will not hurt the health, welfare, or stability of their neighbouring country.
Such sanctions are a warning shot---a way of saying "yes you see what we did to the pop industry? we can do that to your heavy mining industry next".
You're ostensibly incorrect because China is a member of the WTO and can't unilaterally start economic sanctions against other WTO members.
I'm no expert but a particular kind of music (k-pop) is more cultural than anything else and so it may be one of the few legal options China has.
Countries can and often do unilaterally break portions of global trade deals, and don't care unless there's action taken against them.
Oil producing countries are in a full blown international cartel, but does anyone stop them? Nope.
Is China going to get hit, whilst they're producing so much of the raw materials needed for electronics?
I see you're trying to cast a hypocritical light on the US, even though the US has nothing to do with it.
The complainants (Antigua and Barbuda) were compensated in 2014, by the US.
Ultimately a country can build a case for banning a thing (a good, service, etc.) but if a country says 'These widgets are OK, in fact we manufacture them ourselves, but we've decided to ban the ones that come from country X' then that usually is anti-trade in no uncertain terms, in WTO language it is 'unfair.'
It's not like the US banned online gambling on purpose so as to try to cripple the Antiguan economy, as would be the case for banning Korean exports to China.
The whole Trump/Russia situation is similar to Obama's pledges to warm relations with Russia (most famously, the "reset"), complete with the opposition's foreign policy hawks being perpetually outraged. Of course, the economic crisis was first through tenth on everyone's minds, so it never became a top issue for Obama.
