After paying income taxes, there's nothing left. Even 2 minimum wage earners sharing a median priced one bedroom apartment would be hard pressed to also own cars and feed and insure themselves.
And CA doesn't have $15/hr wages (yet). $15/hr is above minimum wage of $10.50. That's $21,840 annual gross.
I guess you can afford to live here with a lower income if a) you room (or even share a room), b) you live with parents or c) you got section-8 or something a lot less than market rate rents.
If you have a disability that prevents biking, etc, you should be able to get some level of assistance.
EDIT: The more competitive journalism becomes, the more it's a game of only writing what readers want to see. If readers don't have the sophistication to discern good data + interpretation from bad, then news orgs have no incentive to go the extra mile to get to the actual truth.
Almost everyone I know is middle class. Only a few of my friends are in the tech industry -- most of my friends make incomes that are well below what a developer makes, and are fairly average for middle-class Americans. Yet, they all live in Silicon Valley and none of them are starving or at any risk of becoming homeless. They live about as well as their parents did, if not better.
Even people on minimum wage can afford to live here. There is clearly no shortage of gas station workers, retail workers, warehouse workers, restaurant workers, etc. They certainly aren't commuting from Arizona. In fact, I know a number of people making close to minimum wage who live in the Bay Area, have very short commutes to work, and live in perfectly safe neighborhoods. They don't own their own homes, but they live here (not with their parents), so by definition they can afford to live here. If they wanted to make more money, this is one of the best places in the world for them to develop marketable skills and climb the income ladder.
I think most of these articles assume that everyone lives in San Francisco, which is a small part of the Bay Area and far more expensive than the rest of it, or that everyone deserves a house on an acre of land in order to avoid suffering. Middle-class people live here. People on low incomes live here.
Outside of San Francisco, rent prices are only crazy if you want your own place. Single people can easily rent with roommates, and couples usually have two incomes. Two people making an average wage can afford a place to live -- maybe not a luxury apartment, but a decent place in a safe area.
All of these things add up to a "thriving" economy, but none of these things are perpetuities, especially when the state government is determined to Venezuelify at all costs.
The guest worker program for migrant farm labor is not illegal neither is NAFTAs integrated North American market.
Finally California has depended on agriculture for a long time, well before the current drought.
Why is demand high? Nice year round weather, Hollywood, large military presence, etc.
Why doesn't supply meet demand? Restrictive policies, companies taking options that have more profit, demand increases faster than supply, etc.
Any which way you look at it... You have a nice area and tons of people want to live there? Things are going to cost more.
On top of that, increasing wages won't really solve everything as costs will go up (Businesses have to increase costs to make up for increased paychecks. Example: http://townhall.com/tipsheet/erikahaas/2016/11/16/child-care... ) negating the extra money you make.
You want a low cost of living? Move further inland. Move to Arizona or the mid-west. Much cheaper to live.
It won't match the Church! My kid(s) won't be safe! People with Mental Illness and Drug Addiction will end up there!!!
This is just one example I found for San Francisco... expand this example to any other town in California - Hollywood, The Valley... any part of town with wealthy people or people who don't want to lose their identity.
And THESE situations - in addition to basic Supply & Demand - are why housing costs are even WORSE in these areas. Demand alone causes the coastal areas to cost more - people want to live close to the ocean. This fight against affordable options cause the situation to be even worse.
Good luck solving it in California. I pick on CA, but CA isn't alone in these issues.
California has a finite people carrying capacity.
You can remove all the cars, build sky scrapers to the stratosphere, etc, etc.
It's like arguing that all the people in the world who want to live in hawaii should be able to live in hawaii.
Large swathes of the coastline are protected. That's not a particularly bad thing. But also, development in general is really wasteful of space. Spending time in California as a European was an object lesson in scale: everything is bigger than it needs to be, everything is spread out, walking places takes ages, roads are far wider than necessary, parking lots take up loads of space (legally mandated!), etc.
As vigorously promoted by the automobile industry:
Pick a town with an average income in California compared to a town in Utah or Texas with the same average income.
What's different?
* Supply and Demand. Average income does not mean supply and demand are equal.
* Area (Coastal Desert vs inland desert... beach front property in California vs... Utah...)
* regulations (try to build stuff in San Francisco vs Dallas or Salt Lake City)
* available area to build (density of San Fran vs Utah)
* City/County/State Taxes (Compare property taxes for those locations)
* etc, etc, etc.
Hell... supply & demand ALONE would account for the difference price between California and Utah. THEN Add all the other bazillion differences...
Higher taxes hurt only in comparison to other locales.
That's interesting. I haven't heard this before. Would you share data to back this up?
they see any government regulation or taxation as a skim.
It's not clear to me why this statement can't be true of non-extractive industries as well.
The book is about LBJ, but goes into detail about how the civil rights legislation caused the "conservative democrats" (aka segregationists) to join up with Western conservatives, who are the extractive people tha I mentioned.
I agree, this is the primary argument used to justify lowering taxes.