|Ask HN: Does your partner/spouse work? If not, how is your life together?
9 points by simonebrunozzi 164 days ago
|Hi there.
I'm an IT guy, with a reasonable salary. My wife has been under a lot of stress for the last three jobs (over a 5 year timeframe) and recently we've been discussing the possibility for her to simply stop working, and dedicate her time to raising kids, taking care of our home, etc., for the long term.
At first it sounded a bit scary to me. I used to believe that both people in a marriage should be both financially indipendent, and both should feel fulfilled by an occupation (or later on, by some type of activity).
However, on second thought, I am more open to the idea.
I am wondering if any of you has experienced something like this, and if you can help me by sharing your thoughts, comments, opinions, etc. It will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks!
There is nothing easy about being a stay at home parent, it is a full time job. We had some adjustment when it changed but there are some awesome benefits to it if you treat both of each other fairly.
You have to remember if she does stay home that she will have a full time job. Your jobs will differ but neither is more valuable then the other and neither of you have a lock on having it easy. My wife takes her "job" of managing the house and raising the kids seriously and I have tons of respect that she can do it and that I don't have to worry about dinners and tons of little details of managing a household.
At the same time, she needs a break from time to time no different then you need a day or two off every so often. Different then a vacation just a break.
Honestly it will take some adjustment but it has been one of our best moves for a whole host of reasons. If you have specific questions let me know, not that I have all the answers but happy to share any experience I have.