Ask HN: Does your partner/spouse work? If not, how is your life together?

Hi there. I'm an IT guy, with a reasonable salary. My wife has been under a lot of stress for the last three jobs (over a 5 year timeframe) and recently we've been discussing the possibility for her to simply stop working, and dedicate her time to raising kids, taking care of our home, etc., for the long term. At first it sounded a bit scary to me. I used to believe that both people in a marriage should be both financially indipendent, and both should feel fulfilled by an occupation (or later on, by some type of activity). However, on second thought, I am more open to the idea. I am wondering if any of you has experienced something like this, and if you can help me by sharing your thoughts, comments, opinions, etc. It will be greatly appreciated. Thanks!