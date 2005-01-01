Ask HN: What car do you drive?

It's funny because my wife hates it compared to the new cars we used to own, not because they were expensive, just because they never needed me to fix them, I think she finds the idea of having to pull stuff apart to ensure they keep running a bit scary. I love it compared to the new cars though, I like how much work I have done to it, everything from replacing O2 sensors to re soldering circuit boards. I think if you work in software, you need a hands on hobby to stop yourself going insane.
All of that said, I plan to order a pre-rebuilt long-block engine and have swapped into the truck, since not having it to haul my bike around is annoying. I'll probably fix the RX-8 at some point as well, but there's no real timetable on it.
It's funny because my wife hates it compared to the new cars we used to own, not because they were expensive, just because they never needed me to fix them, I think she finds the idea of having to pull stuff apart to ensure they keep running a bit scary. I love it compared to the new cars though, I like how much work I have done to it, everything from replacing O2 sensors to re soldering circuit boards. I think if you work in software, you need a hands on hobby to stop yourself going insane.