Maybe I'm missing something obvious, but isn't conductive printable ink a fairly old 'technology'? Bare Conductive exists for quite sometime I think https://www.bareconductive.com/
Also, there are tutorials on making graphite based conductive paints at home http://www.instructables.com/id/Paper-Electronics-Conductive...
This paper talks about silver based ink, which would be highly conductive than maybe those made from graphite, but they would loose out on cost. The last line of the article indicates as much - the team is trying to develop silver coated nano wires (as opposed to solid silver nano wires) to bring down the price.
