Ask HN: When / how did you untangle personal accounts of the tech founder?

My current venture started as a personal project. That means that all of the passwords are tied to me personally. This means the domains are in my personal registration account, the code is a private project under my github user, the 3rd party APIs we use are tied to my personal developer account, etc. As I am looking to grow from using occasional contractors to building a tech team, it is probably time to start untangling all of that. I assume this is fairly common among HNers. So, when did you untangle the mess of accounts? How did you do it? Did you create a tech@domain.com email for all of the account logins, use a different email per service? Store API keys in something like LastPass or a secure Evernote folder? Or did you just leave it alone? It is my company and I don't have outside investors, so I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.