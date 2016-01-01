Also, this client engagement started going wrong from the very beginning, when the team allowed so many changes for free, and even launched the website without final payment.
I'm all in favor of over-delivering -- and I probably also would have fixed the problematic PSDs for free -- but 294 hours of work on a 116 hour project, launching the website without the required final payment, and then continuing to do work is way too much.
The amount paid by the client in this case was $12k so that wouldn't have changed anything except perhaps the scary lawyer letter (which they successfully deflected).
launched the website without final payment
This was perhaps the biggest mistake here. It would have been much better to fire the client: "OK, we're done here. You're fired. We're keeping your deposit, ceasing work and not launching your site."
Service companies shouldn't act like a bank and lend money (service) to companies because we aren't equipped with tools to do it so we get burned as easy targets. The Factoring Company can do that for you and they report unpaid debts to all the major credit agencies for you. You'll very rarely regret not paying XYZ, Inc. the small service company, you'll probably regret not paying a factoring company that works with a bank like Wells Fargo for debt you signed up for. Oh and a factoring company that works with big banks like Wells Fargo will a lot more attorneys than XYZ, Inc. the small service company will ever dream of having.
I used these guys: https://www.capitalcredit.com
They took us on as a client when we got to about $40k/month in revenue. Not sure if that's still where they start. They were a lot more economical than the trendy ones that advertise on Facebook though.
This is wrong. $10,000 is the absolute damages cap in small claims court and the small claims appeal (which is really just a new trial). See California Code of Civil Procedure Section 116.220 and 116.221. The exact same claim is simply heard in front of a new judicial officer. It is not possible to amend the claim to add more damages in the appeal. See California Code of Civil Procedure Section 116.770(d).
A judge could award another $1000 but only if the appeal was frivilous. See California Code of Civil Procedure 116.790. This happens rarely.
* I'm a CA licensed attorney and just happened to attend the temporary judge small claims training just a couple weeks ago.
A real world equivalent would be like hiring an interior design company to redesign your retail store, and as you're haggling over project sign-off & final payment the interior designer decides to go into your store and personally yank down the redesigned stuff until you pay. You may argue with that metaphor's precision, but I'd guess that's exactly how it feels to the e-comm shop owner. It's simply unprofessional and borderline vandalism which I could easily see a court ruling caused more damages than e.g. a 3 month late payment.
And as we see here, it's a way of pouring gasoline on a fire - a fire Joel righteously wishes to assert he wasn't at fault for, but damn what a waste of money and time. His lesson is, I was right and should have fought smarter, rather than seeing he really didn't need to fight at all.
Here's what I've seen work with regards to client communication around scope - especially scope overruns:
1) If the scope creep is minimal (like a 15 minute task that wasn't in a bulleted list in the contract), don't even mention it. Just part of being a good business partner
2) If the scope increase will be expensive IMMEDIATELY communicate to the client that the ask is out of scope. Do this with an email, and call the client and discuss the email with them - ideally before they read it (maybe even call before sending it). It's important to have what's going on in writing, but it's easy to misunderstand email and it's also important that the client understands you are just making sure everyone is on the same page about scope. Sometimes (often) the client may disagree about what is in or out of scope, or push you to include more in the scope as a way of getting additional work for free. Regardless of how this ends up , it's better to have the conversation and understand where both parties stand before you actually perform the work.
3) If you do agree to do the work you view as beyond scope for the original price, it can be helpful to explicitly show this as a discount. In the attached article, this would look on an invoice something like:
Professional Fees : 294 hours X $103/hour = $30,413
Investment: $(18,413)
Fees Due: $12,000
Pitched as an investment in the relationship and discussed frequently as it happens, this is harder (but not impossible) to be angry about.
That said, this is one of the easiest things to screw up and hardest to get right. Communication with clients is hard. Some people will never be happy.
THIS!
If nothing else, its a sign of respect.
The judge doesn't know the history, doesn't know the background. He knows there are two parties that don't agree.
He sees one side prepared, he sees the otherside who sends their assistant.
What would you do if you were the judge?
My job, which includes attempting to determine the facts and deliver a just decision, instead of making a reality-show-style popularity contest out of it.
It's ridiculous how otherwise (mostly) rational professionals are so blinded by their version of facts & the adversarial nature of litigation / hearings that they act so cluelessly.
This comment included: imagine if someone had a pitch scheduled with a VC, but sent an assistant instead. The investor would correctly pass on that and HN would flip a shit. But involve lawyers, judges and the judicial process...and expecting someone to show up to court is a "reality show popularity contest"
The claim was that he didn't fully hold up his end of the contract. This isn't a criminal case with forensics; this is small claims with a lot of he-said, she-sad.
Not dodging court lends credibility to your side.
Even then it can be hit and miss, depending upon the judge's ability to understand the case. I have been court a couple of times where the judge used my exact argument to side with my opponent. I got both decisions reversed in appeals, but that didn't make the process any less frustrating.
Unfortunately, courtrooms are not always the bastions of justice we'd like to think they are.
> I have to say for me, this is a great ad for this employer being a safe and employee-valuing place to work.
The employer is meant to shield his employees from this kind of stuff. i.e. this is a "normal" employer.
Even if the clients don't pay the employer, the employer pays its employees -- that's the arrangement and the risk taken when you own the business (alternatively stated, as an non-exec employee, you trade a premium on salary to not deal with risk).
> my email back
...key negotiations happening over email. Make it face to face if you can or at worst by voice and keep minutes for the record. So much misunderstanding can be avoided this way.
That's not the same as having spent $100K to fight the suit.
It's like people taking about their "hourly rate" when deciding to pay for some convenient service. Your time is only worth that if someone is paying you for it.
When you spend something, you're using money that you already have.
That's not the same as having lost out on potential income.
If I'm offered two jobs, one of which pays $10,000 more than the other, and I take the lower-paying job, I don't tell people, "Hey, I just spent $10,000," even if (in an accounting sense) it's equivalent to having spent $10,000.
About 10% of your clients will be nightmares who will hold grudges over relatively small sums of money. No amount of contract language will save you from a user who has made use of the software for two years, decides that they're unsatisfied with it and files chargebacks for every payment made over that time.
Sadly, the most rational option is to acquiesce. Even "winning" a chargeback case is a loss, as most payment providers still charge you for the handling of the case and it is a black mark on your account, possibly putting you in danger of losing payment processing ability completely.
If a tradesman does work on some other Donald's house and doesn't get paid, he can't go remove or undo the work---he can place a mechanic's lien or otherwise go through the courts. We don't accept self-help that harms another, no matter how unfair the dealing was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-LqLU7CxeA
> Reverting the site is totally unacceptable.
It seems that after Donald's first explosion they did actually revert the site. Donald exploded again and then, a few days later, he made the full second half of payment.
