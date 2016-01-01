Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I Spent $100k to Fight a $10k Small Claims Lawsuit (joelx.com)
47 points by joelx 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 34 comments | favorite





In my company's contract, we limit our liability to the amount paid by the client. Without a liability limitation clause in the contract, you're taking on a potentially unlimited amount of liability in each project. It's not worth the risk. A few good paragraphs in the contract make all of the difference in the world. If you don’t have a liability limiting clause, you should.

Also, this client engagement started going wrong from the very beginning, when the team allowed so many changes for free, and even launched the website without final payment.

I'm all in favor of over-delivering -- and I probably also would have fixed the problematic PSDs for free -- but 294 hours of work on a 116 hour project, launching the website without the required final payment, and then continuing to do work is way too much.

reply


In my company's contract, we limit our liability to the amount paid by the client.

The amount paid by the client in this case was $12k so that wouldn't have changed anything except perhaps the scary lawyer letter (which they successfully deflected).

launched the website without final payment

This was perhaps the biggest mistake here. It would have been much better to fire the client: "OK, we're done here. You're fired. We're keeping your deposit, ceasing work and not launching your site."

reply


Great idea!

reply


My years of experience running service businesses has taught me that my company should not act like a bank. Instead we learned how to leverage a Factoring Company when deciding if there was any risk when taking on new clients. Factoring Companies work with banks to do credit checks on your prospective clients and provide you with a credit limit and term period of which they think it's safe to do work with them.

Service companies shouldn't act like a bank and lend money (service) to companies because we aren't equipped with tools to do it so we get burned as easy targets. The Factoring Company can do that for you and they report unpaid debts to all the major credit agencies for you. You'll very rarely regret not paying XYZ, Inc. the small service company, you'll probably regret not paying a factoring company that works with a bank like Wells Fargo for debt you signed up for. Oh and a factoring company that works with big banks like Wells Fargo will a lot more attorneys than XYZ, Inc. the small service company will ever dream of having.

I used these guys: https://www.capitalcredit.com

They took us on as a client when we got to about $40k/month in revenue. Not sure if that's still where they start. They were a lot more economical than the trendy ones that advertise on Facebook though.

reply


"However, in the second trial the small claims cap of $10,000 is removed and the judge can potentially award much more money in damages to the plaintiff."

This is wrong. $10,000 is the absolute damages cap in small claims court and the small claims appeal (which is really just a new trial). See California Code of Civil Procedure Section 116.220 and 116.221. The exact same claim is simply heard in front of a new judicial officer. It is not possible to amend the claim to add more damages in the appeal. See California Code of Civil Procedure Section 116.770(d).

A judge could award another $1000 but only if the appeal was frivilous. See California Code of Civil Procedure 116.790. This happens rarely.

* I'm a CA licensed attorney and just happened to attend the temporary judge small claims training just a couple weeks ago.

reply


294 hours on a 116 hour project sucks, but my general rule is once the code is deployed, we're not going to "take it back" over nonpayment. If you fail on your final payment we will ask politely and insistently that you remit it - and not work for you ever again if you don't. But, IANAL, but I can see doing takebacks like this potentially putting you in real civil liability.

A real world equivalent would be like hiring an interior design company to redesign your retail store, and as you're haggling over project sign-off & final payment the interior designer decides to go into your store and personally yank down the redesigned stuff until you pay. You may argue with that metaphor's precision, but I'd guess that's exactly how it feels to the e-comm shop owner. It's simply unprofessional and borderline vandalism which I could easily see a court ruling caused more damages than e.g. a 3 month late payment.

And as we see here, it's a way of pouring gasoline on a fire - a fire Joel righteously wishes to assert he wasn't at fault for, but damn what a waste of money and time. His lesson is, I was right and should have fought smarter, rather than seeing he really didn't need to fight at all.

reply


You can't avoid all conflicts with clients, but clear and constant communication that feels at first like over communication is key to prevent this kind of misunderstanding.

Here's what I've seen work with regards to client communication around scope - especially scope overruns:

1) If the scope creep is minimal (like a 15 minute task that wasn't in a bulleted list in the contract), don't even mention it. Just part of being a good business partner

2) If the scope increase will be expensive IMMEDIATELY communicate to the client that the ask is out of scope. Do this with an email, and call the client and discuss the email with them - ideally before they read it (maybe even call before sending it). It's important to have what's going on in writing, but it's easy to misunderstand email and it's also important that the client understands you are just making sure everyone is on the same page about scope. Sometimes (often) the client may disagree about what is in or out of scope, or push you to include more in the scope as a way of getting additional work for free. Regardless of how this ends up , it's better to have the conversation and understand where both parties stand before you actually perform the work.

3) If you do agree to do the work you view as beyond scope for the original price, it can be helpful to explicitly show this as a discount. In the attached article, this would look on an invoice something like:

Professional Fees : 294 hours X $103/hour = $30,413 Investment: $(18,413) Fees Due: $12,000

Pitched as an investment in the relationship and discussed frequently as it happens, this is harder (but not impossible) to be angry about.

That said, this is one of the easiest things to screw up and hardest to get right. Communication with clients is hard. Some people will never be happy.

reply


Always show up in court if you are being sued. If no one shows up at all for one side, they lose. He sent his assistant, but I doubt that made the judge happy. That's probably the mistake that cost him 100k of his and his employees' time.

reply


> Always show up in court if you are being sued

THIS!

If nothing else, its a sign of respect.

The judge doesn't know the history, doesn't know the background. He knows there are two parties that don't agree.

He sees one side prepared, he sees the otherside who sends their assistant.

What would you do if you were the judge?

reply


> What would you do if you were the judge?

My job, which includes attempting to determine the facts and deliver a just decision, instead of making a reality-show-style popularity contest out of it.

reply


Proper procedure (including appearance, notice, and other jurisdictional matters) is part of the decision.

It's ridiculous how otherwise (mostly) rational professionals are so blinded by their version of facts & the adversarial nature of litigation / hearings that they act so cluelessly.

This comment included: imagine if someone had a pitch scheduled with a VC, but sent an assistant instead. The investor would correctly pass on that and HN would flip a shit. But involve lawyers, judges and the judicial process...and expecting someone to show up to court is a "reality show popularity contest"

reply


Credibility is part of judgment.

The claim was that he didn't fully hold up his end of the contract. This isn't a criminal case with forensics; this is small claims with a lot of he-said, she-sad.

Not dodging court lends credibility to your side.

reply


> Always show up in court if you are being sued.

Even then it can be hit and miss, depending upon the judge's ability to understand the case. I have been court a couple of times where the judge used my exact argument to side with my opponent. I got both decisions reversed in appeals, but that didn't make the process any less frustrating.

Unfortunately, courtrooms are not always the bastions of justice we'd like to think they are.

reply


I just want to say, as someone who has dealt with a very challenging client -- who refused payment on 30-40 hours I put in to work, after weeks of being completely non-responsive before the client's deadline -- I can't say how much I appreciate hearing stories like this one. We didn't take the course to court -- we were two - three people and the contract was $10k as a whole, but it left me feeling very raw about contract work. I have to say for me, this is a great ad for this employer being a safe and employee-valuing place to work.

Thanks!

reply


Responding not to throw truisms at you; checking that I'm not crazy.

> I have to say for me, this is a great ad for this employer being a safe and employee-valuing place to work.

The employer is meant to shield his employees from this kind of stuff. i.e. this is a "normal" employer.

Even if the clients don't pay the employer, the employer pays its employees -- that's the arrangement and the risk taken when you own the business (alternatively stated, as an non-exec employee, you trade a premium on salary to not deal with risk).

reply


Can't help thinking the underlying cause is here;

> my email back

...key negotiations happening over email. Make it face to face if you can or at worst by voice and keep minutes for the record. So much misunderstanding can be avoided this way.

reply


Talk in person first, sure, but confirm in written form after, whether this be a signed piece of paper or acknowledgement over email.

reply


Title is inaccurate. At the very bottom of the post, he says that fighting the suit over the past two years has cost him about $100K in his and his employees' lost time.

That's not the same as having spent $100K to fight the suit.

reply


It is the same! It's a huge mistake, especially as a business owner, to not make that equivalence.

reply


I disagree. Unless that time could have been directly converted into billed client work (or something with a tangible payoff) then it isn't the same at all.

It's like people taking about their "hourly rate" when deciding to pay for some convenient service. Your time is only worth that if someone is paying you for it.

reply


Equivalent? Perhaps, for accounting purposes. But that doesn't mean they're the same.

When you spend something, you're using money that you already have.

That's not the same as having lost out on potential income.

If I'm offered two jobs, one of which pays $10,000 more than the other, and I take the lower-paying job, I don't tell people, "Hey, I just spent $10,000," even if (in an accounting sense) it's equivalent to having spent $10,000.

reply


It's not the same because time is not directly convertible into money(nor vice versa). Perhaps if the author had clients lined up with money in hand, but those situations are rare, especially for small shops.

reply


yeah...somewhat misleading title...it was a $100k opportunity cost, not a $100k legal fee

reply


Is it common to accept payment by credit card for such contracts, with a possibility of chargeback at that? Sounds completely crazy to me (not in the US).

reply


tldr; So that he could write this blog post.

reply


This was the most challenging aspect I experienced when running a company targeting small businesses for four years.

About 10% of your clients will be nightmares who will hold grudges over relatively small sums of money. No amount of contract language will save you from a user who has made use of the software for two years, decides that they're unsatisfied with it and files chargebacks for every payment made over that time.

Sadly, the most rational option is to acquiesce. Even "winning" a chargeback case is a loss, as most payment providers still charge you for the handling of the case and it is a black mark on your account, possibly putting you in danger of losing payment processing ability completely.

reply


A: Enjoys throwing good money after bad.

reply


I vehemently disagree. Like the author, I've had to defend myself from a bully abusing the legal system to enrich himself. It's not about the money, it's a matter of principle. "Throwing good money after bad." This isn't some kind of bad investment, this is a personal attack. When you get attacked, you fight back. You don't sit there and take it. Enjoyment? Are you kidding me? There's only debilitating anxiety. You have no empathy.

reply


Article mistakenly says the last hearing was in January 2016, instead of January 2017.

reply


So why wasn't it a drop in the bucket win? I don't understand how Donald had any damage claims whatsoever.

reply


Joel's staff hurt the customer. Not delivering your work until paid is one thing. Reverting the site is totally unacceptable. For one thing, it's use of access you were granted to help the customer to hurt the customer. I wouldn't be surprised to see CFAA prosecution for it---and despite the need to reform the CFAA, this is something that ought to be a crime.

If a tradesman does work on some other Donald's house and doesn't get paid, he can't go remove or undo the work---he can place a mechanic's lien or otherwise go through the courts. We don't accept self-help that harms another, no matter how unfair the dealing was.

reply


Not to say it's right, but some tradesman do remove or undo their work:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-LqLU7CxeA

reply 


  > Reverting the site is totally unacceptable.
The way I read it he only threatened to do that in an email, not that the site was actually reverted.

reply


My reaction back was poor: in my email back I told him I was stopping all work on the project and reverting his website back to his old theme until he sent payment.

It seems that after Donald's first explosion they did actually revert the site. Donald exploded again and then, a few days later, he made the full second half of payment.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: