Ask HN: How to learn Spanish quickly and effectively?

In my early 20s, want to learn Spanish - as spoken in Mexico, South America and not the one in Spain - quickly and effectively. Please give me proven tricks / tips that has helped you learn a new language, bonus if Spanish. Also how long it took, how many hours per day etc. Age range if you are ok sharing (since I am adult, I am told it's difficult to learn new languages). My background: Indian-American born and raised in Hawaii and California. Can fluently read, write and speak English, Hindi, French and know a bit of Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil (all from Indian Uncles and Aunts lol) and sparse Dutch and Polish (don't ask me how lol). Thanks!