The book is kinda expensive https://smile.amazon.com/Grammar-Graphics-Statistics-Computi... but that's because it is in full color and it has some of the nicest looking and most instructive graphics I've ever seen even for things that I understand, such as Central Limit Theorem. It makes sense the the best graphics would be in the book written by the guy who wrote a book on how to do visualizations mathematically.
The book is also interesting if you are doing any sort of UI interfaces, because UI interfaces are definitely just a subset of graphical visualizations.
I found a lot of parallels with this "Hammock Driven Development" talk by Rich Hickey:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f84n5oFoZBc
They both seem to suggest that you have to put in the effort, do the hard work and dig into the problem deeply. But then when you hit a wall, you should take a break. Relax. Play. Sleep. It is often during this "open" minded stage when the solution comes.
On the other hand it is draining, keeps me up at night etc. Job interviews never ask 'how creative are you at solving problems'? Are there employers who want this?
No one cares about the money spent or the money saved in business.. just on the projections. Think about it like a classical tragedy. For narrative impact you need to flag the event well before it happens. Maybe we need to make creativity look hard, stretch it out, make it play.
Just reading the HN submission on Gatto.. "He also learned to make hard tricks look hard, to pantomime the exertion and self-doubt of a man working at the edge of his ability even though his ability stretched on and on." Though, of course, Gatto quit..
Yes regular stuff gets solved quickly and reliably.
He defined these states as being the primary way in which a person filters perception, with the inhibitory mode being "filtering to perceive what is negative and not possible", and excitatory being "filtering to perceive what is positive and possible". The way that he assessed what the client perceived was to simply listen to how they expressed themselves and what aspects they emphasised when talking.
This wasn't just another version of, "hey, lighten up, look on the bright side", as I understood it. He'd actively listen for when they would express something as exciting or a positive possibility. Or fish for it by asking them to relate a positive experience, or something like that. Then he'd have them reinforce it by asking questions and putting attention back on the thing that triggered the shift in perception. He'd put a lot of effort into trying to gently get them to spend more time in this mode, if only for a few seconds at a time initially.
He considered helping his clients to an excitatory mode of operation to be a prerequisite for him to be able to help improve their mental well-being ("do therapy") with any effectiveness at all.
Now here's the negative thing: Creativity is not a talent. It is not a talent, it is a way of operating.
MacKinnon showed that the most creative had simply acquired a facility for getting themselves into a particular mood -- "a way of operating" -- which allowed their natural creativity to function.
In fact, MacKinnon described this particular facility as an ability to play.
[1]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlTybZvds0U
