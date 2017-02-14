Thank you so much for your support in 2014

Thank you to HN for your support in the wake of my BuzzFeed essay about my stroke. The thread to which I'm referencing is here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8347380

I just wanted to say my memoir (TELL ME EVERYTHING YOU DON'T REMEMBER) about the experience (and recovery) will be out on February 14, 2017 from Ecco / Harper Collins. So many people to thank, and ycombinator is included in my gratitude.

Apologies if this is the wrong forum. Also, would love to do an AMA if that's appropriate.

Christine http://www.christinehlee.com/