Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: 2017.sucks – List bad events that happen this year (2017.sucks)
9 points by bowersbros 149 days ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite



Build using:

- VueJS 2.0

This was a learning experience for me in Vue, so any code reviews in that would be very helpful.

The design was by a hired freelancer as its an area I desperately do badly at.

Code is here: https://github.com/alexbowers/2017.sucks

Hosted on GitHub Pages.


Well done. You could add a favicon, it looks strangely unfinished without


Added the favicon. Suffice to say, you should now believe I am no front-end designer.


Thanks, i'll get around to that sometime today :)


The div with a scrollbar on the left is strange :)

It's the div "container-left", remove it :)


Please could you explain or screenshot what you mean by strange?

The scrollbar should only be there if the height of the description area is too large, such that it needs to be scrollable.


I can reproduce the problem both in Chrome and IE11: https://postimg.org/image/em6kzpbrb/

It works just fine in Firefox.

EDIT: this solves the problem:

  .container--left { overflow-x: hidden; }


Weird. Windows?


Yes, Windows 7.

I updated my post with a quick solution ;)


Thanks, thats been applied now. :)


The list should already be waaaay longer than that.


If any particular event springs to mind, feel free to send either an issue or a PR with a link to an article on the event, and it can be added.

These are based on some rather vague criteria (in the readme), and what events I happen to know about.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: