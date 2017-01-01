- VueJS 2.0
This was a learning experience for me in Vue, so any code reviews in that would be very helpful.
The design was by a hired freelancer as its an area I desperately do badly at.
Code is here: https://github.com/alexbowers/2017.sucks
Hosted on GitHub Pages.
It's the div "container-left", remove it :)
The scrollbar should only be there if the height of the description area is too large, such that it needs to be scrollable.
It works just fine in Firefox.
EDIT: this solves the problem:
.container--left { overflow-x: hidden; }
I updated my post with a quick solution ;)
These are based on some rather vague criteria (in the readme), and what events I happen to know about.
- VueJS 2.0
This was a learning experience for me in Vue, so any code reviews in that would be very helpful.
The design was by a hired freelancer as its an area I desperately do badly at.
Code is here: https://github.com/alexbowers/2017.sucks
Hosted on GitHub Pages.