Ask HN: Anyone here using Facebook Workplace?
11 points by slackoverflower 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Was curious how the onboarding and UX was, and how well the company adjusted to a familiar Facebook experience.





I work with a nonprofit that uses it (for free!). It does help that it's a familiar interface to most people, and I think the UX is pretty good. Like most 'corporate social networks', good useability is necessary, but not sufficient to get people to use the system, you have to change your processes so that the only way to do something is to use the new system.

It would be nice if it was a little more configurable, we'd like users to be able to have their own detailed profiles, or maybe import data from a linked in profile so that other users can find people with specific backgrounds or experience, but there's nothing like that at the moment, we can't even add a text field to paste into!

Like any other social media there are those few people who always share thing in there and other 90% that never use it

