They make a claim that it's safe to use concurrently with medication, refer to company employees as "according to the experts". The say it's a clear breakthrough and safe.
Here is a proper article on the result, explaining the good and the bad, for example that there was no benefit for patients with moderate disease:
http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/873886
To wit, the article ends on this note: "It is clear that a new clinical solution for Alzheimer’s is needed and Neuronix’s NeuroAD treatment is not only a safe option, but a breakthrough in the treatment of AD."
Really? That's quite a bold statement to make, given that FDA review isn't complete, and we have no longitudinal outcomes to analyze.
It's 2017 and we are talking about putting men on Mars but at the same time we know this brain plaque is killing or will kill millions of us in the future but we don't have a way to remove it! Can't we build microscopic pipe cleaners at least!? It's infuriating!
or in this case, even begun.
I don't think anyone is holding back progress. The minute it becomes clear there's cognitive improvement for healthy people the demand and usage will make anabolic steroid use seem tiny in comparison.
