Svelte – The magical disappearing UI framework (svelte.technology)
I'm confused by the anti-runtime argument.

The file size problem is about unused code, right? If we tree-shook the runtime and shipped the minimal version that our app needs, wouldn't that be even better for most apps than inlining the framework? I'd expect that, the moment you use a feature even twice, the runtime approach yields a smaller bundle.

Or is Svelte accepting a file size penalty to avoid the performance overhead of function calls? If so, it'd be nice to see that tradeoff discussed more explicitly: in every app, there are probably features worth inlining and features worth keeping as function calls.

Really, it sounds like Svelte is trying to solve a very general compilers problem with a very specific sledgehammer solution. Sure, tree-shaking and thoughtful inlining are difficult to do well, especially in Javascript, so this makes sense as a first draft for certain use cases. I just wish it were touted as a first draft, rather than a new beautiful finished paradigm.

I took the runtime to be the bootstrap time of the framework before your code actually runs, but I could be wrong.

I'd like to see some performance metrics from Svelte compared to page loads with other frameworks to see where the savings are.

Looks to have connectivity with gulp, browserify, webpack, system.js, a lot of stuff. That's rad! I wish it had easier samples to show what the code you write looks like.

I have a couple questions just off the homepage that I didn't quite really get answered:

- Can I use webpack? Can I add this into my current webpack flow?

- Can I use TypeScript?

- How does this compare to preact? Note that their homepage has a lot more info than this one: https://preactjs.com/

you can have a look at https://github.com/jaeh/meds to see an example, online at https://jaeh.github.io/meds basically an offline first app that i developed both because i needed it and because i wanted to have a look at svelte.

- Yes: https://github.com/sveltejs/svelte-loader

- Unsure

- Preact is essentially a lightweight implementation of React. As such, it requires a runtime, albeit an incredibly small one, to dynamically render HTML from JSX (Edit: Well, compiled JSX. Essentially hyperscript function calls.).

Svelte components compile at buildtime to pure es5, so you can just run it directly on the client without a runtime.

There are benefits and drawbacks to each method, but that's the gist of their main differences.

Previous discussion [1]

    Svelte – A UI framework that compiles into tiny standalone JavaScript modules (svelte.technology)
    533 points by bpierre 38 days ago | 228 comments
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13069841

Has anyone done further testing on the growth rate of the compiled code for larger projects? From the discussion when this launched it seems like the difference will be mostly felt by smaller apps. That aside, being able to write 'universal' components that work independently of a framework is still a great thing to have.

Whenever and wherever I read "rock solid" I stop reading... I hate that expression so much!

Been hoping this would get some more traction. Blog post is a good starting point for those interested... https://svelte.technology/blog/frameworks-without-the-framew...

Interesting that Rich Harris is also behind rollup and that Svelte appears to use CommonJS instead of ES modules still.

Should I feel happy that my js crap compiles into the other js crap?

You don't get it: Your js crap compiles to other js crap, yes, but this time your other js crap is BETTER than other peoples js crap who don't use Svelte because apparently downloading an executing 70 kb vue.min.js gzipped to 26 kb is just too much for the toasters people allegedly use to execute your TodoMVC application.

