The file size problem is about unused code, right? If we tree-shook the runtime and shipped the minimal version that our app needs, wouldn't that be even better for most apps than inlining the framework? I'd expect that, the moment you use a feature even twice, the runtime approach yields a smaller bundle.
Or is Svelte accepting a file size penalty to avoid the performance overhead of function calls? If so, it'd be nice to see that tradeoff discussed more explicitly: in every app, there are probably features worth inlining and features worth keeping as function calls.
Really, it sounds like Svelte is trying to solve a very general compilers problem with a very specific sledgehammer solution. Sure, tree-shaking and thoughtful inlining are difficult to do well, especially in Javascript, so this makes sense as a first draft for certain use cases. I just wish it were touted as a first draft, rather than a new beautiful finished paradigm.
reply
I'd like to see some performance metrics from Svelte compared to page loads with other frameworks to see where the savings are.
I have a couple questions just off the homepage that I didn't quite really get answered:
- Can I use webpack? Can I add this into my current webpack flow?
- Can I use TypeScript?
- How does this compare to preact? Note that their homepage has a lot more info than this one: https://preactjs.com/
- Unsure
- Preact is essentially a lightweight implementation of React. As such, it requires a runtime, albeit an incredibly small one, to dynamically render HTML from JSX (Edit: Well, compiled JSX. Essentially hyperscript function calls.).
Svelte components compile at buildtime to pure es5, so you can just run it directly on the client without a runtime.
There are benefits and drawbacks to each method, but that's the gist of their main differences.
Svelte – A UI framework that compiles into tiny standalone JavaScript modules (svelte.technology)
533 points by bpierre 38 days ago | 228 comments
The file size problem is about unused code, right? If we tree-shook the runtime and shipped the minimal version that our app needs, wouldn't that be even better for most apps than inlining the framework? I'd expect that, the moment you use a feature even twice, the runtime approach yields a smaller bundle.
Or is Svelte accepting a file size penalty to avoid the performance overhead of function calls? If so, it'd be nice to see that tradeoff discussed more explicitly: in every app, there are probably features worth inlining and features worth keeping as function calls.
Really, it sounds like Svelte is trying to solve a very general compilers problem with a very specific sledgehammer solution. Sure, tree-shaking and thoughtful inlining are difficult to do well, especially in Javascript, so this makes sense as a first draft for certain use cases. I just wish it were touted as a first draft, rather than a new beautiful finished paradigm.
reply