Norway’s new passport – already a design classic? (theguardian.com)
53 points by hiphopyo 3 hours ago





All cred to Norway for doing their part to make a passport something usable and something a citizen can show with pride. However not a patch on current New Zealand passport design. Everywhere i take mine out for use i get comments about how cool and yet elegant it looks - inside and out.

I find it hilarious that the related articles includes this: https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/architecture-design... , which basically details how the UK government has managed to make an utter mess of the same exact design space.

The new passports will not be issued until April 2018.

I just realised I'll end up with one of the first ones - my current spare passport expires on March 31st, 2018.

More likely you'll end up with one of the last ones. Generally it is good to keep at least 6 months of validity on your passport if you plan on using it.

Depending on the country, it might be more difficult to renew it after it has expired than shortly before.

You could wait one day to renew it, no?

What country is your main passport?

I've been thinking that the security function served by a passport is very rapidly becoming obsolete (or at least redundant) for travel to most countries in the world. It could be replaced by a plastic photo ID card -- which you could then call a "passport" I suppose. And with strong biometrics, it could be replaced by nothing.

Let me explain this with typical cases where a passport is used:

(1) You're entering your home country with your passport. Pretty much at every secure border crossing, they're going to use your passport number to pull up absolutely every bit of info that appears in your passport, including your photo, plus a lot more info from the home country's computers. The passport serves at most as a "something you have" security token. They already have your photo, so the only case where the physical passport helps is avoiding impersonation by someone closely resembling you.

(2) You're traveling to a foreign country that needs a visa. In that case, you will have submitted a ton of information, including your photo, to the foreign country in advance to get the visa. When you arrive at the foreign country, it's just like case (1) above.

(3) You're traveling to a foreign country that doesn't need a visa from citizens of your home country. In this case, the proof you need is that you are a citizen of that country. It is likely that the two countries have exchanged a mass of information to make the visa-free travel possible, or they can share the info about visitors in real time as they arrive.

It's really the edge cases that the physical passport helps. Like obscure border crossings where they don't have an electronic feed, or very third-world countries, or as a recognizable document to show to hotels/banks/airlines within a foreign country.

By the way, I'm not saying that this is a good development. In fact, it's a terrible loss of privacy and furthering of worldwide surveillance. But it seems to be the trend, like the elimination of cash.

If by "most countries in the world" you mean first world countries - the EU numbers 28, add in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, etc. you might get up to 40-50 countries where this is a reasonable expectation. I am sure there are even edge cases along the US-Canada border where the crossings aren't all electronic since it is overkill when 99% of the people crossing are locals.

There are 180-200 countries in the world. You characterisation of the vast majority of them as "very third-world" is rather crass. You are also ignoring possible police stops inside of foreign countries. In order to ask for a bribe, they check that you have all of your paperwork in order.

For (1), The Schengen area has already implemented this for EU countries with national identity card schemes. In contrast, the US doesn't have a national identity card scheme so you still need a passport (booklet by air, card by land or sea). Even illegal immigrants can get an ID card or Driver's license in California, for instance.

For (2), some countries just want to collect a little fee and don't care much beyond that as long as you stay for less than 30 or 90 days.

For (3), the US, for instance, extends the Visa Waiver Program to any country when the Visa reject rate drops low enough. I think you are greatly overestimating the level of cooperation between countries on visa policy.

it seems to be the trend, like the elimination of cash.

Again, this trend is limited to very first world countries. In most of the world, cash is still king.

For land/sea crossings between Canada and the US, there exists such a thing -- it's known as an Enhanced Drivers License and contains a barcode and RFID chip in it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enhanced_Drivers_License

But the Federal government can't mandate having these machine-readable identifiers on the State-issued drivers licenses, so we're stuck with Passport Cards and Passport Books in addition to the EDL.

You're totally right, the paper passport could be considered a strange object in a very electronic world.

However, in my experience, truly electronically equipped borders are the edge case. The countries that take e-passports without any agent interaction are fee and far between, and typically only service citizens of that country.

Perhaps you're fortunate enough to travel in a selection of bleeding edge countries, via plane. Many, many people use land borders, and most land borders don't have electronic systems.

For an electronic system to work, you'd need 100% coverage of every border, or the system breaks - and that's hard to pull off.

The flip side is that there are security flaws with partial electronic systems. My country passed a law against travel to Iraq / Afghanistan for citizens, and yet, because they have 100% electronic border control for citizens, (and Iraq / Afghanistan don't..) - my passport has never been checked, despite having 'illegal' visas plain to see.

>For an electronic system to work, you'd need 100% coverage of every border, or the system breaks - and that's hard to pull off.

And therein lies the true absurdity of it. All travel stops if the internet goes down?

It's still an important component of human-oriented societies, to permit the individual to inform you of who they claim to be.

You rob individuals of agency, when you start dictating to them who you've declared them to be.

If two identical twins appear becore you, wearing sunglasses and gloves, are you going to demand that they remove their accessories, so that your special machine can declare them honest?

Sounds like an alienating place. How far will this go, once a person crosses the threshold, and steps into such a zone of absolute identity? Smart people might wish to stay the hell away from such a place.

Smart people might prefer a place that permits them the dignity of producing an artifact from their pockets, rather than acquiescing to a medical inspection.

The EU countries have something very similar to that: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_identity_cards_in_the...

The point of the passport is that information in there is readable easily. I can easily check my visa state as can the cop checking me somewhere. Also the passport can be checked by a porential employer to verify my integration state which might include a working permission. Also mind that in many countries of the world (i.e. in many African countries) technology is of limited availability. Any digital form would require data exchange formats and protocols. Printing/stamping/sticking can be done everywhere easily and the protocol "paper pages of size 125 mm × 88 mm" is trivial.

The thing you describe essentially also exists in many countries as a ID already, which I.e. can be enough for EU citizens to travel within the EU.

Your from a country in which privacy isn't particularly valued I take it? I think you're heavily overestimating how much data is available to governments.

It's a distinctive, minimalist design, for sure. Hopefully it's still as usable as before. Though ICAO passport specifications mean designers probably aren't given enough rope to hang themselves.

(2014)

