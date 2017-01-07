Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Streaming topped all forms of US music consumption in 2016
(
engadget.com
)
2 points
by
espek07
on Jan 7, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
cobralibre
on Jan 7, 2017
Comparing streaming figures with download numbers or CD/LP sales is odd. There's a difference between
plays
and
purchases
.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: