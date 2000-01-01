|
|Ask HN: How can I get involved with Linux/OpenSSL/GnuPG/etc
103 points by ancarda 143 days ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite
|What would it take to be involved in $bigScaryOpenSourceProject? I'm passionate about cryptography, security, and privacy so projects like Linux, Firefox, OpenSSL, etc... might be perfect for me to get more involved with. Outside learning C or possibly Rust (for Firefox development in future) I have no idea how I'd start with any of these projects, partly as my day job is all web based so it's what I've been focused on for years.
Are there valuable contributions I can make outside writing code? For example, SSL can be tricky to setup but tools like SSL Test and the Mozilla Server Side TLS wiki page are invaluable in making us all safer. What's something in security that's too difficult or time consuming that I could work to automate or make easier?
As you work on the little things you will slowly gain a better understanding of how the code base is organised and how you could contribute more significant changes.
Valuable contributions outside of writing code differ across projects, but most lack current or understandable documentation. As you learn about the project and read whatever documentation might already be there you will certainly find things that can be clarified.