Ask HN: How can I get involved with Linux/OpenSSL/GnuPG/etc

What would it take to be involved in $bigScaryOpenSourceProject? I'm passionate about cryptography, security, and privacy so projects like Linux, Firefox, OpenSSL, etc... might be perfect for me to get more involved with. Outside learning C or possibly Rust (for Firefox development in future) I have no idea how I'd start with any of these projects, partly as my day job is all web based so it's what I've been focused on for years. Are there valuable contributions I can make outside writing code? For example, SSL can be tricky to setup but tools like SSL Test and the Mozilla Server Side TLS wiki page are invaluable in making us all safer. What's something in security that's too difficult or time consuming that I could work to automate or make easier?