https://www.amazon.com/Not-So-Obvious-Introduction-Strategy/...
Schox has a small patent firm in San Francisco as well.
http://schox.com/
They turn away 95% of their new business. I know this from experience :( But he's a good writer and a clear lecturer. Basically, this is everything an engineer/entrepreneur should know about the mechanics and strategy of patents ...
except claims! Which if you have a functioning neuron you'll leave to a professional. BTW, you should know these things before you need to know these things. Pressman is good if you're foolish enough to file yourself. Schox is good if you want to educate yourself on the patent system and then manage your interaction with an IP firm.
https://www.amazon.com/Not-So-Obvious-Introduction-Strategy/...
Schox has a small patent firm in San Francisco as well.
http://schox.com/
They turn away 95% of their new business. I know this from experience :( But he's a good writer and a clear lecturer. Basically, this is everything an engineer/entrepreneur should know about the mechanics and strategy of patents ...
except claims! Which if you have a functioning neuron you'll leave to a professional. BTW, you should know these things before you need to know these things. Pressman is good if you're foolish enough to file yourself. Schox is good if you want to educate yourself on the patent system and then manage your interaction with an IP firm.