Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Can Your Language Influence Your Spending, Eating, and Smoking Habits?
(
theatlantic.com
)
3 points
by
sndean
127 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
throwaway7645
127 days ago
Sapir-Worf. I find these discussions quite fascinating. Another study found speakers of romance languages like Spanish or French are much more likely to imagine something like a table to have a feminine voice as opposed to a masculine voice. Possibly because table is a feminine noun (la mesa).
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: