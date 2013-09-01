Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Can Your Language Influence Your Spending, Eating, and Smoking Habits? (theatlantic.com)
3 points by sndean on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Sapir-Worf. I find these discussions quite fascinating. Another study found speakers of romance languages like Spanish or French are much more likely to imagine something like a table to have a feminine voice as opposed to a masculine voice. Possibly because table is a feminine noun (la mesa).




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: