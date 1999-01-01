Ask HN: Is anyone using Microsoft Teams?

I found Teams to be a credible offering. It's shortcomings are mostly about being very new (e.g. no linux client yet, some unpolished UI associated with window resizing.) The O365 integration is nice. The client seems to be built using Electron and TypeScript, and if the pace of development maintains I expect it will be a serious threat to Slack. Of course Slack and Teams require trusting the vendor with your unencrypted content.
[1] https://spideroak.com/articles/slacks-morning-after
[2] https://spideroak.com/solutions/semaphor/business/tour
http://www.inc.com/justin-bariso/theres-a-major-problem-with...
The mobile app is crap. There's no Linux client. No 3rd party integration that I've seen so far. Lots of bugs and I highly doubt that this project will move/improve at a VS Code level. A beta for your corporate communication needs.
The only upside? It might replace "Skype for Business" which is worse than almost anything else.
Sorry for the rant, but this is a very active issue in my day to day business right now. If I could, I'd stay the hell away from Teams.
Also I use the web client and it works for me, although have to agree it would be nice if the mobile app had access to some of the tabbed content. What else is wrong with the mobile app from your perspective?
Finally, here is the API reference if you want to look at it: https://dev.office.com/microsoft-teams
I am looking forward to when they integrate Flow with Teams. That could make things interesting, given all the 3rd party apps that Flow supports now.
You use the web client? I assume you mean teams.microsoft.com? The URL that I see nowhere in my notifications etc?
Every notification mail links to a landing page that wants me to download a "native" client (even if none exists for the platform I'm on). Notifications also never include any details: They say "Look, you missed stuff on our service. Come back!" instead of actually.. providing any information.
The web client has quite some bugs, a fun one is opening a document (which embeds a 365 viewer, I guess) and resizing the window. Last I checked the document view cannot grow. Lots and lots of issues like that.
That API site? Yes, I've seen that. I think last time I checked you had to submit your stuff to let MS decide if it'll be part of a non-existent future "app store" thing. At least for Office365 hosted instances?
It has all sorts of connectors. What do you mean by this?
(As others said: You get just an Electron package, which isn't ideal. But.. you get something)
The pros : the product is quite good, let say it is good enough and much better than the status quo of relying on emails or Whatsapp. It is integrated with the Office suite, and if I understand correctly, will be free for pro Office users. It has a handful of very interesting product decisions, like threaded replies and iframe apps.
The cons : MS Teams is not as polished as Slack, the UI (especially of the chat area) is not as clear. The installation/onboarding is not as fluid. They have less apps and integrations (obviously, this is just the beginning).
My guess : MS Teams will not even begin to make a dent in the almost 100% market share of Slack among startups, agencies and similar small, agile groups. The whole Office ecosystem is simply to heavy, the UX is not as great, and some integrations might be missing. On the other hand, it might win big in the entreprise segment, where Slack is less present, and where being in the Office family is not seen as a drawback but actually an sign of solidity
(1) I am an independent dev, working on an app for their platform, so this is an educated guess based on my testing. I will enable Teams to connect with each other or with Slack teams through shared chat (www.smooz.io/microsoft).
What does this mean, really? Can I start teams chats from Office? Can I see all chats/emails from a person or group?
My main gripe with MS Office is that it's 2017 and they still treat Mac as an inferior platform. No delayed emails, bad handling of bullet lists, and the obvious limitations in using any groupware functionality (this I can understand). About the one good side is that I don't need X1 search, as MS Outlook uses macOS spotlight indexing which is fast compared to PC (though the search operators are weak and OS spotlight is contaminated with email results).
A team exists inside a group. When a file is uploaded, it really uploads to sharepoint/onedrive. Each Channel creates a new folder inside the sharepoint document library.
What teams really is is a new skin over the top of sharepoint/skypelync/exchange. You have most of the same features you had in the "older" (last years new) Groups interface, plus you have a persistent chat that skype is missing. A bunch of the buttons are rearranged slightly from groups.
Whats somewhat frustrating is how features and buttons are duplicated three times between a Team, a Group, and a Yammer group. You really need strong organizational policy to standardize behavior, or you will end up with chaos. It's somewhat that obvious Microsoft is trying to converge these three products until they are 100% feature complete, and then merge them into one thing. Groups are a near Yammer clone built on top of Sharepoint/Exchange, and Teams are basically the same thing, but drawn to look like Slack.
We deal with external companies a lot where I work and having that feature is pretty useful.
http://fasttrack.microsoft.com/roadmap?filters=
type EXTERNAL into the search bar of the link above to see the features they have been working on.
Guest group access has LAUNCHED, and there are 11 other features down in the previously launched section.
Microsoft's big focus now is to retain subscription revenue. Skype and OneDrive are shit and MS is trying to bulk up the ecosystem around these products. If you work for a big company, you're not going to get approval to POC Slack, Dropbox, Webex, etc as long as you're stuck with the Microsoft all you can eat subscription.
Slack is a killer threat because it displaces email. Exchange has always been the glue that holds the biggest Microsoft cash cow together.
They also offer feature parity with on-prem SharePoint, which kneecaps the product. The main point of that product is to block Box or Dropbox sales.
It's only now getting better, in the form of a mobile app on Windows 10 only.
Mind you, the only reason anyone in bubbleville has heard of Teams is because Slack had that expensively cringetastic reaction.
It's pretty feature rich for an app in "preview".
It's also free, and I like the tabbed experience. Bringing in Microsoft Planner, some document libraries and PowerBI makes for a pretty compelling story.
Microsoft haters will never use it, but plenty of digital teams may get forced to use it if their IT team have already purchased Office365. And it's not that bad once you forget it was made by Microsoft.
Slack ought to be worried.
and thats the million dollar problem. year after year microsoft announces a new product / "best practice" as THE way to collaborate.
The sharepoint team is clawing back power after being pushed behind the scenes for a bit.
How can you be confident enough to move forward with groups when the sync client just started working, and they already are pushing out something new that is nearly identical!
We'd have picked slack over teams in a minute, though it has compliance issues making it unusable for us - slack is just more polished and has a lot more that you can get out of the box / with plugins. That said, teams still has some great features for us, so we'll stick with it for at least 2017. We've tried a few similar options before (primarily group chat) but they all had gaps / issues that resulted in them being not as useful/used as we'd have liked.
There are still a couple of massive gaps in teams for us:
* No on-premise TFS integration
* It seems that Office 365 is all or nothing - we can't tie the o365 account to our primary email address without it messing up external email routing.
If you're trying to replace a culture of email + some IM + files tucked away in some document management system that don't get updated as frequently as they should, it's a good start. If you've already got good communication then it's less valuable.
There's a huge market out there that's scared of Slack etc, but will love Skype Teams.
Well, Teams allows discussions, but at least in November its built-in Skype for Business (SfB) client worked exactly like the other SfB clients work: not at all well with others. (Serious issues with race conditions on how the server sends the messages to what client, with several listening clients everything turns into a mess!) Given that it wasn't working for us to run ordinary SfB plus Teams, we had to drop it. Can't say I'm overly depressed over this decision... ;)
If Teams's SfB client gains the features the original SfB lacks, or alternatively if Teams would allow to disable SfB part of the software altogether, it might have been workable. I personally didn't like the intrinsic delays the chat process have unlike say IRC (feels very much realtime even though the delays are there under the surface).
There's no info on what updates Teams has seen so we've kept to our original comm channels for the time being.
This makes the mobile client nearly unusable in its current incarnation. I can be sitting on Facebook on my desktop and Messenger on my phone and alternate each sentence between each device. I cannot pick up my phone and continue a Skype for Business conversation I was just having on my desktop. Cant transfer the existing conversation at all. It is almost, nearly, surprising how ill conceived and poorly executed the experience is. I end up switching back to outlook when a person and I want to have a conversation while we constantly bounce between devices, because our email works and syncs everywhere perfectly.
Yammer's another fiasco. Teams, on the other hand, might turn out to be very decent but the SfB integration brings it down.
So I was disappointed with the chat experience, the notifications, the way my colleagues still using Lync wouldn't consistently get my messages, and the way groups vs private messages are displayed. We all found it really frustrating to use.
I guess it's startup unfriendly and only marketed for enterprise.
What made you want to switch from Slack to Microsoft Teams? How large is your team? Curious to see the responses to this thread.
I don't mind the discussion here, I just feel like you might reach a more specific and bigger audience there.
I also think there should be cheaper/better competitor for slack in the market.
Cheaper exists (everything from IRC to HipChat to Mattermost to dozens of Slack clones[1]); you're more than welcome to use any of those. The reason people don't is because Slack is the best (great UI, works well, lots of integrations, network effect, etc).
[1] http://blog.capterra.com/the-top-13-slack-alternatives/
I'd share that Mattermost has gotten popular as a Slack-alternative recently. There's hundreds of contributors and we're now available in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Dutch and Russian--whereas Slack is English-only.
Also, the open source community has added many features Slack doesn't offer, like threaded messaging, multi-team accounts, markdown support, etc. See: https://www.mattermost.org/what-slack-might-learn-from-its-o...
Right now, Mattermost is most popular among IT organizations looking for an open source, private cloud messaging solution they can control and customize, and we're branching out from there.
Good Competiton always benefits customers.
I found Teams to be a credible offering. It's shortcomings are mostly about being very new (e.g. no linux client yet, some unpolished UI associated with window resizing.) The O365 integration is nice. The client seems to be built using Electron and TypeScript, and if the pace of development maintains I expect it will be a serious threat to Slack. Of course Slack and Teams require trusting the vendor with your unencrypted content.
[1] https://spideroak.com/articles/slacks-morning-after
[2] https://spideroak.com/solutions/semaphor/business/tour