Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ransomware Spreading onto Smart TVs, Is a Pain to Fix (consumerist.com)
114 points by kogir 161 days ago | hide | past | web | 117 comments | favorite



Its the same sickness as the "infotainment" systems in cars. Its obsolete the moment it leaves the factory floor and the device lasts for years.

The screen should be the screen. It you want to make it smart, plug in a Fire Stick, Chromecast, Apple TV or roll your own with Kodi and a Raspi.

This is getting stupid. Its to the point that I bought one of these(1) and neutered an older smart TV that we had by replacing its "motherboard" just so it would act as a simple screen.

(1) http://www.ebay.com/itm/Universal-V29-LCD-Controller-Motherb...


I agree it's stupid, but I don't think consumer demand is driving it. Companies want smart TVs because they can control the DRM easier that way.

For example, to get 4k content on your TV, you must have one of a small list of devices that the content provider supports ... most of which are smart TVs. For example, you can't watch Netflix 4K through a computer with a 4k capable graphics card.

So the misguided and dumb concept of a "smart TV" is being forced on us.


Also, companies can monitor how you use it and gain analytics. The consumer benefits are just teasers to get you to buy it. The real value is in the data the company gets about your usage.


Wait wait wait. Are all screen interfaces the same? You can just replace the motherboard of any brand TV and it will work? Do all panels use the same voltage/pins/protocol? That's huge, if so.


A vast number of lcds use fairly common lvds interfaces. Boards like the one I bought are compatible with hundreds of screens, native resolutions and signal formats. You pick the resolution, voltage, and format by placing a file on a USB stick and flashing the board. You do have to look up the panel in question to make sure you get it right.

You also must deal with the back light. Mine was modern, so easy. Just a 12 volt led. If it's an old cold cathode, you need a separate high voltage driver. I'd let a screen like that go. You've got better things to do...

I glammed mine up by 3d printing a new little plate for the back to match my new board but that's not necessary.


Huh, wow, that's fantastic news! No need to toss the whole TV if the motherboard dies, then (or, really, any other component except the panel itself).

Where did you get the firmware from, by the way?


It still a bit of a walk on the Chinese wild side. This should help.

https://sites.google.com/site/lcd4hobby/5-lcd-as-pc-hdmi-av-...


Thank you!


Firmware should be on the board before you buy it.


Woah woah woah. I'm also interested in this. I have a 47" LG Google TV that is horrible to use, very slow, terrible interface that keeps crashing, and seems to never get any updates. The screen is great though, I have a Roku plugged in and would love to just flash the Google TV OS off it with something dumb that booted it into dumb screen only mode. I didn't know I could replace the motherboard like this so easily.


I've done something similar with an old laptop LCD panel, using an LVDS controller that I bought on Ebay. I assume that's basically what noonespecial did, but hopefully with a board that has more TV-useful features (mine just takes HDMI, VGA, and RCA video input, if I'm remembering correctly).


It's so bad that simply turning it on to HDMI 1 is painful? I have a "smart" tv that really is just a display for the much better AppleTV.


I don't have the same IOs in my TV, so at least that would need to be modified (unless you can install it outside of your TV)...


edited because I misread the thread


Huh? I don't think you realize what either I or the GP are saying. I'm asking whether the LED/LCD panel on all TVs use the same protocol to drive the pixels, which is how it would be possible for the GP to replace his motherboard with a generic alternative.


You're right... I think missed the last sentence. Ignore me :) Trapped inside because of blizzard.


Well, you know what they say "all work and no play ..."


Are you aware that's more or less exactly how android auto and Apple CarPlay work? Through USB a wireless they send a video signal to the head unit and it sends the control and put back to the phone.

So three years from now, whatever the new iPhone does with CarPlay it will still work in my car, only I'll get the updated features. iOS 10 improved CarPlay in a number of ways, and I expect that to continue. And since the head unit side doesn't have to change the car can't hold it back.


You'll probably be very wrong. You have usb c, usb 3, mhl, usb c hdmi, slimport, displayport, etc. The standards will change.


Cables might change but the protocol is actually pretty simple. VW manages to support Carplay, Android and mirror link.

What I can see changing over the years is the phones being able to stream data from the cars sensors, making things like Automatic a thing of the past. It would be really nice if my car could report gas mileage to my phone and the phone be able to do whatever with it.


That's actually already part of Android Auto protocol (among with plethora of other sensors). The software doesn't use that data yet.


The cable is a cable. Doesn't really matter what the port is, as long as the two can communicate. I'm gonna take a wild guess and say that USB two (which is what I'm guessing that uses) is not gonna be lost anytime soon through lack of backwards compatibility.


Hah, I've actually thought about doing something like this.. Android TV is great on the nVidia Shield, it's awful on the Sony Android TVs. I want a dumb screen and a smart box...

How did you know what LCD controller to get? Any pointers for my next TV purchase?


The fact that's completely impossible to buy a dumb TV anymore (the only company I know of that does something like that is Vizio, which isn't present in the EU market) is starting to become a huge problem - if you want a big screen in your home, it's impossible to not install the greatest malware vector and security risk in the house.

Btw, from an application developers perspective it gets even better. For example Samsung locks down the application store updates after one year for each SmartTV models. So right now, SmartTV app developers aren't allowed to update ANY applications for 2015 and olders models of Samsung TVs. At all! When 2017 lineup comes in a month or so, all current Samsung SmartTVs will stop receiving app updates as well.

So your applications WILL stop working and start rotting after a year or so after you buy their TV.


"The fact that's completely impossible to buy a dumb TV anymore (the only company I know of that does something like that is Vizio, which isn't present in the EU market) is starting to become a huge problem - if you want a big screen in your home, it's impossible to not install the greatest malware vector and security risk in the house."

It's actually quite easy to buy a "dumb" screen and those dumb screens just happen to also be the nicest, longest lasting, physically tough screens you can buy.

I am speaking of commercial displays which are produced by all of the major manufacturers.

You know, airport displays.

They are fantastic displays, they typically have very, very small bezels (even if they aren't displaywall displays) and they are as dumb as dumb can be.

I highly recommend a commercial/signage display.


This is very interesting. Can you recommend a store?


No - you have to figure out the commercial display model and order it from amazon or ebay. You cannot buy these screens at best buy and they are a little bit (but not a lot) more expensive than consumer displays.


http://www.newegg.com/Commercial-Displays/SubCategory/ID-308...


$5,000 for an 80" Display screen. That's obscene.


My most recent display was an NEC p461 (46" commercial display panel - exactly what you see in an airport) and I think it was $1400 in 2011.


For example Samsung locks down the application store updates after one year for each SmartTV models. So right now, SmartTV app developers aren't allowed to update ANY applications for 2015 and olders models of Samsung TVs.

That doesn't seem to be true. My 3 yo Samsung TV is still getting app updates and my 5 yo Blueray player (with the same software) is also still getting app updates.


Agreed, my 2015 Samsung TV just got a flurry of new app updates before Xmas, including Amazon Video and Spotify that previously weren't available at all.


Which Samsung platform is it running?


> The fact that's completely impossible to buy a dumb TV anymore

There's still a commercial/industrial market segment that manufacturers target (digital signage, hospitality/hospital TV systems, etc).

The TVs produced for those segments are either dumb, or give the owner control over the device.


Those typically don't have tuners, but in the age of the cable box that hardly matters.


If you don't mind paying for shitty tv, then yeah, I guess.


This is what I don't like about this whole "smart" era we're entering into. Now you buy a smart TV or a smart phone or any other "smart gadgets" and you don't even know if it will receive any security updates in 1 year. It's terrible.


It'll get legislated against in one way or another once a nations worth of TV's start DDOSing the rest of the world. As usual, politicians will have to actually see the problem before they act on it though.


I absolutely agree that there must be regulations for smart devices regarding security updates. I mean, Google is releasing security updates for Android for FREE and lots of OEMs don't even bother to update their phones. Unbelievable.

This mediocrity must stop.


A smart TV which you don't plug into the Internet, is the same as a dumb TV.


Well it isn't. First of all it's the obvious software deficiencies - it'll still boot a heavy OS (boot times can exceed a few minutes from col start), even operations like switching HDMI inputs take significantly longer.

Also several manufacturers (I know of some Samsung versions and Phillips) will position web services in first-level UX navigation making those TVs annoying to use as dumb TVs. There are even some models that will constantly nag you to connect them to the internet!


You know what I miss? When my CRT TV would turn on in 2s, and channel switches took < 100ms.


That was great, wasn't it? Channel switching was instant, why can't we have that now too? :/


We managed to get zap time < 300ms on our IPTV platform, but that required A LOT of additional work configuring encoders, networking equipment and messing around with STB firmwares.

There's bunch of places between the video source and you that add their own buffers (not to mention the actual I-frame issues). Usually the most critical are encoders themselves (need to generate closed GOPs and a lot of commercial expensive hardware stuff doesn't give you enough control) and the player software on STBs (those usually have large buffers pre-set).

In the end it's rather large amount of work most IPTV (and digital cable) providers don't care about because... hey... where are you gonna go if you're unhappy with their service? :)


It's probably because of the span between consecutive I-frames (or intra-block sweeps if not using I-frames) in the video stream, but audio should switch "instantaneously" (within 1 frame).


Hmm, if that were the case, wouldn't the time spent waiting be variable? That would mean that you'd sometimes get instant switches, when the I-frame was the next frame you received after the switch.


It is variable, the stations are multiplexed on channels, so sometimes you can use the same stream and sometimes you have to switch. That takes time.

I presume the TV hides that by always taking the same amount of time to change stations.


Then get a better brand. Samsung is an awful brand that constantly blares updates at you. I have one, I hate it.

On the other hand, I have an LG. It's "smart" but it starts up instantly and has no trouble with UX.


I have an LG OLED TV. Never connected it to the Internet. Instant-on with the Apple TV, haven't interacted with the Smart TV OS at all and doesn't seem to slow it down.


It can be hard to unplug it. I have a 2014 Samsung Smart TV. I didn't want the smart stuff but there wasn't much option. When I first got it I gave it my wifi password just to check it out, confirmed that I'd rather just use my HTPC and turned off wifi.

Lo and behold every few months something would happen which would make it clear that it was connected to the internet. I'd get banner ads. I'd get notices from the mothership about important updates. That sort of thing. Each time I'd discover that the wifi was back on and each time they'd have hidden how to remove it somewhere else.

Eventually I just changed my wifi password and that seemed to have done the trick.


No it's not. Not when all basic TV functionality is handled through its operating system.


I have a Sony Bravia Smart TV. The only thing I use on it is the screen, the power button, and the volume control.

Everything else is handled by the Internet connected Amazon Fire TV stick I plug into it. It is effectively a dumb TV and will not get infected by malware.


I have an LG with WebOS and try to use my TV the same as you. I don't have it connected to wifi so it's unlikely that it will get infected with malware anytime soon, but it did crash yesterday when I turned it off at the end of the night. I had to pull out the power plug to turn it off.

That's one thing that never happened to me with a (truly) dumb TV and I've only owned this one for a month. I sure hope the CPU hardware running this OS doesn't degrade as quickly as normal consumer PC hardware and I can expect it to run as quick and reliably as it does now in ten years from now (like the TV it replaced did).


Unless it can be infected using the stick as a proxy (though I haven't seen that as a possible vulnerability yet).


That'd be quite the feat, at the only connectivity between the stick and TV is via HDMI.


https://hackaday.com/2015/08/09/def-con-hdmi-cec-fuzzing/


Well... considering Light Bulbs can now be infected over the air:

http://boingboing.net/2016/11/09/a-lightbulb-worm-could-take...

I would agree odds are low of something that insidious... but it's hard to say "it'd be impossible for my TV to get hacked" when even light bulbs are getting attacked.


Ethernet over HDMI is a thing.


But it only matters if it's implemented on both ends, which it might not be.


Got a link?


http://www.hdmi.org/manufacturer/hdmi_1_4/hec.aspx

Although with the way I've got my house wired, HDMI over Ethernet would be more useful.


Wow, that is scary


I know some Samsung TVs which receive Ethernet via HDMI. So all connected devices have to be offline as well.


I wonder if you could make a filter of sorts that blocked the ethernet signals while still allowing audio/video? Sort of like those USB "condoms" that block data but allow power.


Do it on the router. I blocked my Samsung TV from accessing internet, but still allow it into LAN for DLNA.


Do you have a source for this, just so I don't have to cite, "this guy on the Internet" when I'm talking to the Best Buy sales guy?


Which part? The Samsung part is a first hand experience trying to publish to Samsung store, might be mentioned somewhere on there backend. I'll check.


I found a 4K Toshiba that only had Google Cast built in. I bought a Pi and use that as the the smart part..


> The fact that's completely impossible to buy a dumb TV anymore

That's one of reasons why I'll hold to my 109cm Samsung plasma TV for as long as I'll possibly can. That and the fact that it's way better at watching (artistic) movies than any LED-based TV sets.


..and it doubles as a heater!


For "dumb tv" see "monitors". They do exist.


Monitors still contain firmware and can be hacked:

https://firmwaresecurity.com/2016/12/12/monitordarkly-dell-m...


All this is really easy to fix:

1. Buy a smart TV

2. Don't connect it to your Wi-Fi

3. Buy a Chromecast


If you want a dumb and secure TV just don't connect the TV to the Internet.


Personally, I'm wary of ideas like software engineers facing unlimited personal liability like hardware engineers, because computer science just hasn't advanced to a point where we can say with confidence that any non-trivial piece of code works correctly (or even define what that means).

However, I do think there needs to be some serious financial penalties for companies like LG, Samsung, D-Link, etc., who ship flagrantly insecure firmware that in many cases is uneccessary, is almost never supported for anything like the realistic lifetime of the device, and where it is clear to anyone with industry expertise that they have demonstrated a negligent lack of basic competency.

For example, back in 2007 it might have been acceptable to store passwords as salted MD5. Nowadays, not good enough. Any hardware made competently then might have used a salted MD5 password store. Fine. But really, patches should be provided for at leat 10 years and those patches should bring firmware into line with the current state of the art. Thus I think it would be reasonable to sue a hardware manufacturer for a device made in 2007, still in service in 2017, which cannot be updated to have better password security than salted MD5.

It of course goes without saying that things like default passwords (admin:admin etc) should be considered outright unacceptable in any network-enabled consumer device.

Obviously we can't hold device manufacturers liable forever, nor can we expect NSA-proof levels of security, but I think it is reasonable to hold all hardware to a standard of "basic competency" for at least 10 years from the date of manufacture. The standard warranty period of 1-2 years is not sufficient.

There is at the moment a serious risk/reward imbalance where it makes financial sense to ship "features" (even if nobody asked for them) at the expense of security, because the subsequent issues are someone else's problem. This is bad for device owners and bad for society as a whole, since compromised devices are commonly used for DDOS attacks, sharing child porn, etc.

If device manufacturers knew there were serious financial consequences and that all features must be kept secure for 10+ years, they would certainly be more interested in making things modular and reducing potential attack surface areas than they are now.


I agree 100% -- but you outlined the problem yourself by using the phrase "suing the companies".

Consumers cannot and will not do that. It takes time, it takes money, and a company can drag it on forever and just exhaust you financially or psychologically. IMO the justice system's rules on "citizen vs. company" needs an overhaul, badly, for quite a long time now.

I should be able to call Samsung in court and have my interests protected in one week. Does this happen right now? No. I can't see any hope for the future in this regard.

There's no real punishment for companies being sloppy. One might think the capitalistic market would auto-correct things by people flocking to competitors, right? But I find this to not be the case; as you and others in this thread have pointed out, it's becoming harder and harder to buy non-smart TVs. Every OEM seems to be in the same dirty bed with everybody else, and the poor security becomes more and more excusable by "but everybody else does it too!" with each passing day. And we as consumers practically have no choice. You want the best picture quality on the market? Sorry, it comes with a lot of software (requiring internet connection) that you never asked for and you won't ever need.

Furthermore, governments are by default awfully incompetent to help with issues like these. Even if we assume zero company lobbyists, most governments simply have no idea what is the problem at all, let alone take any measures. I hope I am wrong, though.

Sorry if this is too pessimistic but quite frankly, I can't see any reason for hope at this point.


> Consumers cannot and will not do that. It takes time, it takes money, and a company can drag it on forever and just exhaust you financially or psychologically.

Yeah... but large lawyer companies are more than willing to fight on the behalf of consumers doing class action lawsuits for the little guy. On the behalf of you and me.

As in, they be-having all the rewards after lawyer fees get paid on the win.

For reference, don't forget to get your $9 if you are a PS3 owner. (the situations aren't the same... but it is an example of "That's not worth it for 'individuals' to sue... but big company gets sued and loses anyways)

http://www.forbes.com/sites/davidthier/2016/06/22/lawsuit-so...


It's good to hear there are organizations fighting these good fights. ^_^

Which countries do they operate in?


I assume they are everywhere, but this is just "standard operating procedure" in the US.

Look up anything that happens to a group of people - PS3 features being removed, salmonella in food, Microsoft forcing updates on Windows 10, Samsung batteries exploding, etc.

Look for anything that's affected a lot of people... and then watch as a lawyer or group of lawyers kicks up a class action lawsuit.

https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/open-lawsuit...


The UI on smart TVs is so jenk anyway. I can't stand to use it. I always leave it unplugged from the net and use an Apple TV.


I recently got a Sony Bravia 4k hdr running Android TV. I would have preferred a dumb TV but I've been plesently surprised so far.

it's got Chromecast built in which has been great at my last party (would like to know how to bridge that to the guest network so I don't have to let users on the main network)

Kodi installed from the Play store and works pretty well. A few hd movie can't stream without skipping over the network from my nas but I can also plug in an hd directly to the TV as storage for Android.

Has built in DVR just add hd which I did and have been using to grab a few things.

Installed an Airplay app which seems to work. Have use it from both my phone and my Mac.

Netflix and YouTube work fine.

My original plan was to use it as a dumb TV and get a mac mini but Apple hadn't updated it in years. Thought about getting a NUC but so far it's doing everything I needed.

Was able to turn off all the ads by going to every app and turning off notifications.

It's supposedly going to get and Android 6 update soon so will see if still like it then.


We just recently got a Vizio and I'm actually not horrified by their setup.

Large parts are useless - Yahoo Profile that can't be removed for example. The app selection is limited compared to some of the bigger companies. It sucks that the Remote Buttons are hard coded to Xumo and iHeartRadio - which I'll never use and would LOVE to switch those to say Plex and Pandora which I do use...

But other than those issues, I've actually been rather impressed that most of the needs are met. Netflix, Pandora, Prime, Plex, Youtube. Logged into all the accounts and setup within an hour with shortcuts customized (except for on the remote and the Yahoo Profile that can't be removed).

Granted... I think we will switch to ChromeCast because that works for all our other TVs and for consistency sake... but given how much hate there is towards Smart TVs, I expected to hate the "Vizio OS" (or whatever it's called)... and actually kinda like it.


I do the same with my TV but it doesn't change the fact that its UI is as responsive as a website running on a calculator -- and it sometimes takes 90 seconds to even boot after I power it on.

I wish we had a hardware switch on these TVs, something to alternate between an old screen-and-TV-mode-only, and a smart TV. Sigh.


Smart tv should have open boot loaders allowing open operating systems and then this would not be an issue. There should also be a http boot firmware recovery option.

Open operating systems can receive security updates by the community long after the manufacturer has lost their interest in the device.

Should it even be called a "Smart TV" if its hard to recover?


IMO, smart TVs shouldn't exist. You should buy a dumb TV then plug in whatever Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, Apple you want into it. Coupling the two together just means the software gets outdated long before the hardware does.

Up until now I haven't really cared, since I ignore all the smart TV junk and use my device anyway. But if it's going to start getting ransomwared no matter what I do... just let me buy a dumb TV.


LG procedure from YouTube video to revert to factory defaults: Plug in. Press Settings + CH Dwn together, release. Select "Wipe data," then "Yes." Wait for "complete." Power cycle.

It's not that it's hard, it's that it wasn't in the manual.


We bought a Sharp Roku TV because of price and regret it. I don't care for a TV that has to boot up or have software updates. A dumb monitor even without a tv tuner would be better.


What stops you not connecting the device to network in the first place? Serious question, I haven't bought one yet but probably soon have, because there's no other choice.


Well, just like for many modern phone OSes (e.g. iOS for example in some cases), you're not able to finish the setup wizard and start using it without connecting it to the internet for inital activation.


What manufacturers require internet activation? That's a non-starter for any product I purchase.


I've seen a single Samsung TV up until now, but it was a rather non-common model. Luckly (FOR NOW!) vast majority of TVs still work offline.

In the future this may change - at this point some Samsungs already overlay their ads on volume change UI (and some other parts) to get additional revenue. With such incentives, I'm worried just how long you'll be able to buy a TV that can function offline.


It seems like an awful neat solution to me to plug the TV into the ethernet and there you go...

If you look at low end TVs you'll find the "useful life" limited more by the hardware than by the software. If the hardware can't do it, for instance, no H.265 decoding for you.


Then again, pretty much all 5 year TVs or so will easily handle H.264 in their supported panel resolution. Which doesn't help you if your Netflix / YouTube app was never updated and can't connect to the service anymore.

H.265 is generally only used for 4K content and 4K TVs carry decoders with them mostly.


There are some alternative firmware projects like samygo (for Samsung) and openlgtv (for LG):

https://wiki.samygo.tv/index.php5?title=Main_Page

http://openlgtv.org.ru/wiki/index.php/Main_Page

But they support AFAIK only a limited number of devices and also only some firmware versions (it seems like both Samsung and LG are attempting to close the doors).


> Smart tv should have open boot loaders allowing open operating systems and then this would not be an issue. There should also be a http boot firmware recovery option.

Yes

> Open operating systems can receive security updates by the community long after the manufacturer has lost their interest in the device.

Yes

> Should it even be called a "Smart TV" if its hard to recover?

...? Yes.


In the near future someone will hack your shower, hold it for ransom and demand $10 in bitcoin or else you'll have to go dirty and smelling to work.

More seriously, this is bad news for bitcoin. Governments will move in and require tracking of all transactions.


Aren't they all already tracked on the public ledger?

If governments move in, it's my understanding that it would be at the points of currency exchange.


Buy a short-throw projector and connect an easily upgradable media device.


Projectors are nice if you have a huge blank wall. My TV needs to go off to the side due to the layout of my living room, the fireplace is the focal point of the room. Plenty of other rooms the TV has the best viewing angles from a corner. They can't replace TV's in all situations.

(I also prefer the picture quality of my plasma TV over a projector... But that's personal preference. Too bad plasma went the way of the dodo)


In some cases, you can use a screen, even in a corner. But yes, projectors and TVs have different roles, even if one of them is a privacy/security risk.


Or buy a smart TV and don't connect to wifi.


> First, make sure your TV is always up to date.

I always cringe when I see this "simple solution" because A) I know so many people who don't even know that updating their TV is a "thing", and B) eventually we'll have more devices than we can keep track of, each requiring weekly updates.


The solution here is pretty simple: just don't connect your "smart" TV to the Internet.

Not only does this avoid malware/randomeare/becoming part of a botnet but it also avoids the stupid pop ups about "The terms and conditions [sobething you don't use, care about and probably didn't know existed] have changed. <OK|Cancel>".

If you're using DVRs, STBs, etc you're getting the same effect.

Connecting to the Internet gains you nothing.


The case referenced in the story is about an old LG tv set that had the Android OS for its "smarts". The question is what is the app that the relative did download and from which app store? Also, this might explain why LG chose to switch to WebOS, where it could actually control how "smart" the TV could get.


Sounds like a "factory reset" button for the TVs is all that is really necessary.


A question regarding what to do about this problem: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13348211


Somewhat related, look up SamyGo.


Sorry if this is a really dumb question, but what exactly is the point of a TV?

Is it for having a monolithic assemblage of computer monitor plus one-way modem that only works for certain data content streams? Do people get substantial price discounts by going the monolithic route rather than buy these devices as separate interconnecting functions that can be independently sourced for specific features and conveniently upgraded? What exactly is motivating people to buy a TV other than being susceptible to advertising?

Obviously, I've never bought a TV hence asking this question. But I've had friends who buy them, and although I've inquired about their purchase decision making I've never received a reply other than "it was on sale last Black Friday."


>Is it for having a monolithic assemblage of computer monitor plus one-way modem that only works for certain data content streams?

Yes. Most people do not care to assemble their own little batch of boxes and cables just to make television happen. Most people would rather purchase a unit that makes video play in the living room, because their lives are filled with other things to do.


Remember that this kind of ransomware is a pyramid scheme: if you pay it, you're not really paying for your stuff back. You're paying to infect your friends and other people. Who financed the attack on your stuff? Anyone who payed the ransom previously.

Never pay a ransom. Turn the request over to the government:

the government literally exists to assure rule of law.

If we were okay with a "might makes right" world, we wouldn't need government or the rule of law. The government literally exists so this stuff doesn't happen.

If you finance it, you're a criminal and a terrorist, and you are paying for them to infect me. You are literally paying for cyber attacks. Not metaphorically but in the most direct possible terms.

Don't do it. And if you're a criminal, don't develop it. I feel this is not being stated clearly enough these articles - the people developing it are obviously talented engineers: they could be using their skills constructively. It's important to make it very clear that what they're doing is wrong, and supporting them is wrong. This isn't an optional thing. They need to stop doing this, shut down their networks, and go do something constructive with their skills. It's people's duty to let them know this, and to report these things. It's a waste of everyone's time, especially theirs.


I'm not sure how effective asking criminals not to crime is going to be.


Why not? Asking men not to rape reduces rape.

By the way it takes considerable intelligence and engineering skill to be technically able to hold for ransom a device at a distance. I am certain that these engineers are reading this comment.

I can easily consider that they did not even consider the ethical side in evaluating the list of requirements and completing them. Articles which don't call their attention to this don't help.

This isn't a nuisance: it's criminal behavior that needs to be reported to the government, and never, ever paid for or encouraged. My grandparent comment got downvoted heavily but I am keeping it. If you're a programmer who is doing this, stop.


> If you're a programmer who is doing this, stop.

Wow, that's the solution we need. Telling criminals to "stahp" being criminals.


That's why Chicago is so safe. because of all the laws making it harder to get guns.

And why it's so hard to get drugs. Because of all the laws that say "You're a bad person if you use Weed" and put people who deal with drugs into prison for their first offense.

All we need to do is expand that mindset and we'll have no hackers before we know it.


Geeze, Lee... That is the least logical thing I've ever read.


Well maybe all this will be a job creator for white hat hackers. Then we might see more of these around: https://society6.com/product/white-hat-hacker_mug#s6-6418882...

Full Disclosure: I'm the seller.


Should I give you some examples of "government" paying the ransomware?




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: