1) http://www.offconvex.org/2015/12/12/word-embeddings-1/
2) http://www.offconvex.org/2016/02/14/word-embeddings-2/
For a more theoretical explanation :
https://arxiv.org/abs/1502.03520
reply
War? Murder?
:)
What is a secondmeter? A voltvoltgram?
I'm glad it can be useful. But, I agree it seems to leave a lot lacking.
[1] https://courses.csail.mit.edu/6.006/spring11/lectures/lec01....
1) http://www.offconvex.org/2015/12/12/word-embeddings-1/
2) http://www.offconvex.org/2016/02/14/word-embeddings-2/
For a more theoretical explanation :
https://arxiv.org/abs/1502.03520
reply