Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Your favorite functional programming language and why?
3 points
by
max_
123 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
throwaway7645
123 days ago
F#. It is well supported and the tooling works out of the box. Lots of data analysis tools, winforms for graphs, REPL...etc. The doc could be better though and there is no real beginner tutorials. Everything assumes intermediate to advanced C# knowledge.
stuarto
123 days ago
Scala -- great online learning resources (Coursera series), good integration with Eclipse, unique and convenient "worksheet" interface and repl, and significant benefits when working developing big data applications with Spark.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: