Ask HN: Your favorite functional programming language and why?
3 points
by
max_
on Jan 7, 2017
2 comments
throwaway7645
on Jan 7, 2017
F#. It is well supported and the tooling works out of the box. Lots of data analysis tools, winforms for graphs, REPL...etc. The doc could be better though and there is no real beginner tutorials. Everything assumes intermediate to advanced C# knowledge.
stuarto
on Jan 7, 2017
Scala -- great online learning resources (Coursera series), good integration with Eclipse, unique and convenient "worksheet" interface and repl, and significant benefits when working developing big data applications with Spark.
