Ask HN: Best python library for screen scraping/spidering in python 3?
2 points by a_lifters_life on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments



https://scrapy.org/ is one I use all the time.


How is its performance compared to like selenium? Can you fake useragent?


It's pretty performant. and Yes, you can specify whatever useragent you want.


Scrapy. 100%.




