Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Best python library for screen scraping/spidering in python 3?
2 points
by
a_lifters_life
123 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
kognate
123 days ago
https://scrapy.org/
is one I use all the time.
a_lifters_life
123 days ago
How is its performance compared to like selenium? Can you fake useragent?
kognate
123 days ago
It's pretty performant. and Yes, you can specify whatever useragent you want.
Jake232
123 days ago
Scrapy. 100%.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: