Ask HN: Best python library for screen scraping/spidering in python 3?
by
a_lifters_life
on Jan 7, 2017
4 comments
kognate
on Jan 7, 2017
https://scrapy.org/
is one I use all the time.
a_lifters_life
on Jan 7, 2017
How is its performance compared to like selenium? Can you fake useragent?
kognate
on Jan 7, 2017
It's pretty performant. and Yes, you can specify whatever useragent you want.
Jake232
on Jan 7, 2017
Scrapy. 100%.
