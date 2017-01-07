Topics will range well beyond Perl itself, as we welcome discussions of all the things a Perl dev cares about and at all levels of experience -- which is pretty much everything! I'd really love to get some cool biology talks for example.
This will include both Perl 5 and Perl 6 topics!
If in doubt -- submit the talk!
Topics will range well beyond Perl itself, as we welcome discussions of all the things a Perl dev cares about and at all levels of experience -- which is pretty much everything! I'd really love to get some cool biology talks for example.
This will include both Perl 5 and Perl 6 topics!
If in doubt -- submit the talk!