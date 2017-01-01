Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Perl Conference 2017 in DC – CFP (perlconference.us)




Known in a parallel universe as YAPC::NA 2017, we invite all to submit talks to the largest North American conference for Perl programmers. We expect about 400 attendees at this conference located inside the Washington DC beltway at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Topics will range well beyond Perl itself, as we welcome discussions of all the things a Perl dev cares about and at all levels of experience -- which is pretty much everything! I'd really love to get some cool biology talks for example.

This will include both Perl 5 and Perl 6 topics!

If in doubt -- submit the talk!


Glad to see they finally changed the name from YAPC. Ovid goes over that in one of his recent talks. It is much easier to tell your boss you'd like to go to the Perl Conference than "YAPC".




