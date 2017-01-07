Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Carrot and Stick: that doesn’t work on Programmers (myprogrammingexperiments.wordpress.com)
21 points by droider 1 hour ago





> Good programmers are probably less likely to be randomly looking for work. They analyze company culture and career opportunities first before joining any organization.

Depends. Not all good programmers know how important this is, so you can find pearls hidden deep in the mud. For some time at least.

>you can find pearls hidden deep in the mud. For some time at least.

They won't necessarily stay for long though.

True. But I know of couple of examples where they found enough incentive to stay for years - be it good pay (even programmers are humans), pet projects, sense of loyalty, fear of change or any combination of those.

That's what Drdrdrq was saying with the line "For some time at least."

You're making the mistake of thinking that all programmers respond to the same forms of leadership.

You're also making the mistake of assuming that programmers are inherently different to other humans.

To summarize: the point is not that carrot and stick doesn't work for programmers.

The point is that no single approach can work for all people.

>It’s hard to find good programmers

I'm pretty sure I've never heard a company make this complaint if they hit > 6 of these points, but I've heard plenty of companies complain who barely manage 1 or 2.

* Competitive compensation (REALLY competitive, not bullshit competitive).

* An options package that doesn't involve traps.

* You use good technology (not outdated crap and not the latest hipster stuff).

* You have a decent, evolving evidence-driven process that you aren't religious about.

* Deadlines are minimized and where they are necessary, are driven by developers, not the business.

* You don't have an interview process that is ridiculously onerous.

* An interview process that, if it is a little onerous, couples that with sacrifice on the part of the company (e.g. paying you for the work you do or flying you out business class).

* A sensible interview process that implies that you've done a little research on the candidate and that is related to what the candidate will ACTUALLY be doing in their job (i.e. not https://twitter.com/mxcl/status/608682016205344768).

* Your contract doesn't attempt to steal the employee's IP and doesn't impose a non-compete on the employee (even if they are unenforceable).

* You're okay with remote work or you're located in a large city.

