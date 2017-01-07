Depends. Not all good programmers know how important this is, so you can find pearls hidden deep in the mud. For some time at least.
They won't necessarily stay for long though.
You're also making the mistake of assuming that programmers are inherently different to other humans.
The point is that no single approach can work for all people.
I'm pretty sure I've never heard a company make this complaint if they hit > 6 of these points, but I've heard plenty of companies complain who barely manage 1 or 2.
* Competitive compensation (REALLY competitive, not bullshit competitive).
* An options package that doesn't involve traps.
* You use good technology (not outdated crap and not the latest hipster stuff).
* You have a decent, evolving evidence-driven process that you aren't religious about.
* Deadlines are minimized and where they are necessary, are driven by developers, not the business.
* You don't have an interview process that is ridiculously onerous.
* An interview process that, if it is a little onerous, couples that with sacrifice on the part of the company (e.g. paying you for the work you do or flying you out business class).
* A sensible interview process that implies that you've done a little research on the candidate and that is related to what the candidate will ACTUALLY be doing in their job (i.e. not https://twitter.com/mxcl/status/608682016205344768).
* Your contract doesn't attempt to steal the employee's IP and doesn't impose a non-compete on the employee (even if they are unenforceable).
* You're okay with remote work or you're located in a large city.
