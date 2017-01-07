|
|Ask HN: What happens to a long-running script when my computer sleeps?
1 point by ezekg on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
|I have a command line script running throughout the day monitoring plane ticket prices, and sometimes I forget it's running and put my Mac to sleep at the end of the day. When I wake it up, the script continues on as if nothing happened, but sometimes time stamps are a little funky. What actually happens when I put my Mac to sleep? Does the OS pause all running processes? What part of the OS handles unpausing the processes when awoken without corrupting their state?
Normal task scheduling handles waking things up.