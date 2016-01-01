Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Trolls Won in 2016 (gizmodo.com)
Wow. The author argues that the "white, rural, poor, and less-educated" demographic ruined the internet and now will ruin the country because they voted for Trump. Because of this, "elites" must come in and tell everyone how to think by "moderating" information on the internet. Unfortunately, this mindset is typical for the wealthy coastal elites who are still searching for the reasons Hillary lost.

CTRL + F "rural, poor". Nothing. Hmm.

I think the best approach is to ignore trolls, secondly to offer easy 'ignore' features in social devices.. this story by itself is planting seeds for more trolls.

The old saying sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.. needs to ring truer today than ever before and that's a personal decision. Tools would help with the scale of the problem.

Ignore features have a coordination problem. You can ignore, but other people don't and the troll is trying to stir up responses.

So you either end up missing much of the conversation or end up looking like a fool because you're responding to fragments you miss, depending on how ignore works.

Ignore buttons also do nothing about someone who is trying to create a wildfire of misinformation to make other people mad about you, they don't know to press ignore.. and an ignore button won't protect you when some kook shows up at your door with a gun.

I haven't visited gizmodo in a while, but it looks like they're no longer about tech.

This whole piece is about the impact technology (internet and specifically social media) had.

