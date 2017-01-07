Ask HN: Kicking off 2017, what’s your favourite browser?

Recently there’s been several discussions on different web browsers here on HN and after reading the "AdNauseam Banned from the Google Web Store" discussion [1] I wanted to ask you, dear HN community, what’s your favourite browser and why? Would be also interesting to hear if you have a default browser but are rooting for a new up-and-coming-but-not-quite-there-yet browser. I, for one, am always on a looking for new browsers to try out. Currently using Firefox (for FB, Linkedin and Gmail), Chrome for Youtube and Safari for everything else [2]. In addition to usual suspects such as Firefox, Safari, Chrome and Opera I’m listing here a few alternative browsers from previous HN discussions: Blisk, a browser for web developers - https://blisk.io/ Ōryōki Web Browser - http://oryoki.io/ A smarter web browser - https://minbrowser.github.io/min/ Brave - a browser from the co-founder of Mozilla Brendan Eich - https://brave.com Vivaldi by the co-founder Opera - https://vivaldi.com [1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13327228 [2] I like to box different services in separate browsers for privacy and also running VPN and Cookie 5 (slightly paranoid like that).