> To clone and run one sample app I needed to upgrade XCode, upgrade the command line tools for XCode (>6GB in total), install a new Ruby version and bundler and then bundle install in the sample app...
> That whole exercise took hours.
Just because you do sh&t with even heavier and crazier tools doesn't change
the fact that JVM is heavy. You just look in wrong direction, that's all.
> I run at least 5 JVM processes on my 2012 MacBook Pro with 8GB of memory. This is all day, every day. I would never have tried to start 5 Rails apps at the same time.
Wow, what an accomplishment. I run twice that number of Python web
applications on a VPS that has 768MB RAM, and the server hosts also other
things.
You just don't have the right perspective.
> To clone and run one sample app I needed to upgrade XCode, upgrade the command line tools for XCode (>6GB in total), install a new Ruby version and bundler and then bundle install in the sample app...
> That whole exercise took hours.
Just because you do sh&t with even heavier and crazier tools doesn't change the fact that JVM is heavy. You just look in wrong direction, that's all.
> I run at least 5 JVM processes on my 2012 MacBook Pro with 8GB of memory. This is all day, every day. I would never have tried to start 5 Rails apps at the same time.
Wow, what an accomplishment. I run twice that number of Python web applications on a VPS that has 768MB RAM, and the server hosts also other things.
You just don't have the right perspective.