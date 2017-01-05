Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The JVM is not that heavy (opensourcery.co.za)
4 points by tosh on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Start time and memory usage are atrocious. This is heavy plenty enough.

> To clone and run one sample app I needed to upgrade XCode, upgrade the command line tools for XCode (>6GB in total), install a new Ruby version and bundler and then bundle install in the sample app...

> That whole exercise took hours.

Just because you do sh&t with even heavier and crazier tools doesn't change the fact that JVM is heavy. You just look in wrong direction, that's all.

> I run at least 5 JVM processes on my 2012 MacBook Pro with 8GB of memory. This is all day, every day. I would never have tried to start 5 Rails apps at the same time.

Wow, what an accomplishment. I run twice that number of Python web applications on a VPS that has 768MB RAM, and the server hosts also other things.

You just don't have the right perspective.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: