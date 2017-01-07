Hacker News
The IRS Homepage Is Blank
(
irs.gov
)
3 points
by
mangeletti
on Jan 7, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
davelnewton
on Jan 7, 2017
Blank for me too.
I think that means I don't owe them anything.
mangeletti
on Jan 7, 2017
I'm in South Florida on XFINITY and it's blank, but if I view it from my T-Mobile connection on my phone it's not.
This is probably a caching issue.
rounce
on Jan 7, 2017
"Works on my machine!"
