The IRS Homepage Is Blank (irs.gov)
3 points by mangeletti on Jan 7, 2017



Blank for me too.

I think that means I don't owe them anything.


I'm in South Florida on XFINITY and it's blank, but if I view it from my T-Mobile connection on my phone it's not.

This is probably a caching issue.


"Works on my machine!"




