> A friend once asked me to watch a video with her that she was going to display on her computer using Netflix. I declined, saying that Netflix was such a threat to freedom that I felt uncomfortable with promoting its use in this way.

I'd pay a lot of money to see this event on video.


That is clearly an invitation to Netflix and chill.


This man is seriously exhausting to listen to. I can predict what his argument will be before even clicking through a link to read it. I admire what he has done in the past but now he just feels like a troll.

Also, the world seems to be getting along just fine on the MIT license.

/rant


I find Reed Hastings take on VPN usage personally exhausting.


Honestly this constant posting of Stallman opinions is getting tiring. I feel that the same principles he applies to one case carries over to the others, so to have 4 turn up in one day is a little annoying.


No Netflix and Chill for RMS!

> Rejecting streaming DRM is an ethical imperative because this streaming technology is intended to divide people and make them antisocial.

....eh?

> Every time you hear that some video is produced specifically by Netflix, it would be appropriate to feel a wave of disgust and anger.

Thanks, RMS, for explaining to me how I should feel. I was frequently confused in the past when a Netflix-produced video started, thinking "I'm not sure how I should be feeling about this" but you cleared that right up for me!

Don't tell me what to do, feel, or think, you pretentious prick. I'm happy to listen to your arguments, but by telling me how to react to them, you insult my intelligence, belittle my ability to do what is the right thing for me, and are finally no different from the very organisations you despise and rant against. Your version of "freedom" isn't very free at all.


Despite the negative comments, I won't be surprised if in a few years time we'll look back at how prescient RMS was. This has happened repeatedly on many subjects, and it's almost become a habit with him now.


He forgot to mention the streaming service has mostly junk and a few good movies.


And that to me in the reason I did not renew my UK subscription


"Every time you hear that some video is produced specifically by Netflix, it would be appropriate to feel a wave of disgust and anger. That will help you refuse to watch it, refuse to feed the monster."

I think I'll reserve those emotions for more pressing issues in the world...


I don't think it's fair to discredit something that RMS says just becuase there are other issues at hand that also need to be fixed.

Also, many issues are connected and DRM/Copywrite/Many things RMS campaigns against will help people who really need help. Things like fighting against the DMCA so farmers can repair farming equiptment that they "own" paves the way for repairing large amounts of these unused vehicles to provide farming equiptment to countries who need them.

Many issues are connected and there are many paths that can be cleared to improve humanity. RMS is just arguing for the one he has experiance with.


> Netflix is a surveillance system: it demands customers identify themselves to pay, and thus records what each person watches. Don't stand for this!

Credit cards are a surveillance system too. Their usage gets back to credit bureaus. Your purchase data gets sold to third parties too. As an example, I know that hotels will purchase data directly from companies like Amex for marketing purposes. Should we avoid credit cards too?

I understand his fight, but I also understand that consumers have spoken - as long as they have a product that provides value and is convenient, they'll sacrifice privacy and even their moral thoughts on companies.


https://stallman.org/rms-lifestyle.html#cards


Haha, of course!

He refuses to take Amtrak because they check id, but is fine flying on airplanes because they demand id. If it's because the government requires it for flight, then he's still a sell-out (obviously because he needs to fly sometimes). That's just a rationalization to feel better.


Most of life is: practicalities interfere with ideals.

Which is why I'll keep using Netflix, but still pay attention to the negatives.


RMS is right about the VPN block which surprises me that others in tech are giving Netflix a pass on this. It's not just a matter of Netflix tracking, it is anyone else in the middle - especially if watching over free WiFi while on the go or traveling. Disabling VPN opens up tracking and security issues through other background apps or processes running in the background at the same time Netflix is. Netflix also implemented their block very poorly - banning all VPN usage instead of allowing usage by region tied to billing info.


TBH, I agree with him about all of the things he points out as “wrong” with the typical streaming model. But I don’t think it’s productive to take an “anti-Netflix” position as a response. I think all of our time would be much better spent trying to think of a better streaming model and then advocate for/promote that instead of boycotting the other stuff. Lead by example, guys.


Put another way: RMS is a hardliner/purist about privacy and intellectual freedom. As far as I’ve read, he considers it unacceptable to compromise his privacy/freedom in basically all contexts. His conclusions are reached soundly, assuming you started from his first-principles. But if you, like so many of us, are willing to trade some privacy/freedom for some convenience, then his conclusions won’t make any sense. It’d be awesome if we had higher expectations of privacy/freedom from our technology. But I just don’t think boycotting Netflix is an effective strategy for getting there.


> Netflix commits the three usual injustices of digital publishing: Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), End User License Agreements that restrict the customer beyond the restrictions of copyright law, and identifying and tracking the customers.

How can it be an injustice if both parties enter into the agreement willingly?


Reasons to use Netflix: I like it, and I don't care if they track what I watch. Stallman needs to lighten up a bit.


Exactly. He's got a right to advocate for his positions and lifestyle, but we all know that consumers don't care and won't care if they're getting value out of it.

The only time they'd revolt over any privacy issue would be if their browser history was leaked or sold, like in a recent South Park episode.


I don't particularly care about the Netflix tracking, but the security ramifications of having to turn off my VPN if I want to use Netflix. Netflix is a security risk because of their VPN policy.


Yeah, but they're in a tough spot on that one. They can't risk losing their digital distribution rights either.


I do get that side, but they can implement a better solution. Allow VPN usage and library access if the exit node matches the same region as billing records for example.


> Stallman needs to lighten up a bit.

I genuinely think that he's mentally ill. I don't say that to be mean. He seems to be extremely paranoid and anti-social. Those traits never end well.


Sincere questions:

How is he paranoid, as opposed to extrapolating potential abuse from known vulnerabilities (be it technology or legislation)?

How is he anti-social, as opposed to going against popular use of technology to the point of it being impractical and maybe being a bit asocial?

I certainly don’t see him throwing around any delusional or irrational arguments, though the latter may be debatable; He’s not saying that he (or anyone else) is such an interesting person or involved with such interesting activities that they must be persecuted, but that there are ethical considerations to the use of popular technology.

Seen through the lense of his ideology as pertaining to software, I don’t really think there’s anything worrying here.


Paranoia:

suspicion and mistrust of people or their actions without evidence or justification.

I think he definitely fits that definition on occasion.


Source for your definition? I ask only because the exact hits I got on Google go on to specify concrete details with regards to psychological problems, while your quote(?) could be misconstrued to described almost anyone skeptical of anything.

How would you say that RMS' "paranoia" differs from regular suspicion?

There's quite a leap from being skeptical of others' intentions and pointing out potential dangers to paranoia [1].

[1]: http://www.mentalhealthamerica.net/conditions/paranoia-and-d...


So what does Stallman do at home for entertainment then? Watch the Sweded versions? (old meme, i know...)


Presumably something to do with parrots.


I happily surrender all of those "rights" to use Netflix:)


> If I use someone else's cell phone, that doesn't give Big Brother any information about me

I feel he misunderstands the concept of Big Brother. It doesn't matter if there's a screen in the wall, in your pocket, or nothing at all and you're alone in the woods; Big Brother knows.


Big Brother is entirely dependent on telescreens or informants as far as the original concept goes.


I don't like DRM either but I do find it acceptable in situations where you have no expectation of owning an end product. I am specifically referring to things like Netflix and Spotfy; where you are renting access.


I just saw this while watching Netflix :) Can you just TLDR for me and tell me what should I use instead to get great movies without ads for $7/month?


Unless someone manage to compel the content maker to not provide them to Netflix, I don't see that changing soon.


Can we stop with the Stallman spam? This just looks like you are trying to get more karma.




