Ask HN: Do you find it difficult to meditate as a programmer?

I would love to know if any of you regularly meditate and if you find it difficult because of the nature of tech industry ? I am a programmers and my mind is always trying to debug. Even after coming home I can't shut down the problem solving analytical side of my brain.
I've been meditating some 25+ years and although it can be difficult at times (because of mind chatter), I reckon it would be more difficult to live without meditating.
If you're having difficulties accepting your mind's current behaviour, you could try to meditate more (say, half an hour morning and afternoon) and engage in activities that don't exacerbate your condition (say, activities that use your senses or stimulate your creativity or emotions).