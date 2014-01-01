Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dropped (2014) (grantland.com)
43 points by mhb 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





"But then came a guy who wasn’t interested in lying, who wanted to do stuff that was hard because he could. This was his power in the world and he wanted to exert it — the basic impulse of any athlete. Yet he never really found his audience, even though he conquered juggling’s demands like no one before him. Gatto learned how to stand calm and straight-backed beneath sick, dizzying multitudes of spinning, arcing objects and conduct them with model-train precision into his hands. He also learned to charm people, even though it didn’t come naturally to him, as the kiss-the-ball video shows. He gave in. He grew to accept the necessity of kissing the ball and lobbing it gently into the crowd with a grin. He also learned to make hard tricks look hard, to pantomime the exertion and self-doubt of a man working at the edge of his ability even though his ability stretched on and on. He learned to entertain, because for some reason, even though we exist in a physical universe defined by the relative attractive powers of massive objects, the mere demonstration of a lush and lovely control of gravity is not enough. He labored to please an audience that could never appreciate his greatness. Then he got older and watched a new wave of jugglers abandon the stage for the flicker of computer screens, sneering at the bright-light mastery he’d worked so hard to gain.

That’s my impression, anyway. Gatto didn’t talk to me. Maybe he wants to focus on running his business. Or maybe he got so used to performing for people who couldn’t understand his gift that when he decided to back away from juggling, he felt no need to help them understand why."

reply


Previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7671214

reply


This reminds me that I'm a sysadmin primarily because there's no money in music journalism [+], and in relative terms I now get paid by dumptruck.

[+] still potter with it at https://rocknerd.co.uk for what that's worth, but art criticism in general is completely fucked in all directions. You think the internet did a number on the record labels ...

reply


And why I work in IT after studying economics after studying mathematics after studying philosophy. IT is pretty much dominating the world.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: