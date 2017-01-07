Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[dupe] People Are Watching Two Google Homes Argue with Each Other on Twitch (gizmodo.com)
60 points by jackgavigan on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments



Previous discussion https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13336416


The stream is down temporarily, but if you scroll down, you can see clips from earlier. This only works on the desktop version of the site though. https://www.twitch.tv/seebotschat


> UPDATE 11:58 AM ET: The Google Homes have fallen in love. How nice!

Best wishes!


They're fickle, earlier one proposed to the other and was declined


Does anyone know what the tech used is?


I don't think there's an official explanation, but this seems like a plausible overview. https://www.reddit.com/r/seebotschat/comments/5mje0h/how_thi...


The hardware is google home. Software is less clear, someone said it was cleverbot.


Yep, some dialog twists were the same as the older conversation between two avatarified cleverbots time ago, as when one says out of the blue that he's god.




