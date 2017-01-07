Hacker News
[dupe]
People Are Watching Two Google Homes Argue with Each Other on Twitch
(
gizmodo.com
)
60 points
by
jackgavigan
on Jan 7, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
8 comments
corobo
on Jan 7, 2017
Previous discussion
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13336416
sp332
on Jan 7, 2017
The stream is down temporarily, but if you scroll down, you can see clips from earlier. This only works on the desktop version of the site though.
https://www.twitch.tv/seebotschat
adelarsq
on Jan 7, 2017
> UPDATE 11:58 AM ET: The Google Homes have fallen in love. How nice!
Best wishes!
BoorishBears
on Jan 7, 2017
They're fickle, earlier one proposed to the other and was declined
bobsgame
on Jan 7, 2017
Does anyone know what the tech used is?
sp332
on Jan 7, 2017
I don't think there's an official explanation, but this seems like a plausible overview.
https://www.reddit.com/r/seebotschat/comments/5mje0h/how_thi...
wonko1
on Jan 7, 2017
The hardware is google home. Software is less clear, someone said it was cleverbot.
jesuslop
on Jan 7, 2017
Yep, some dialog twists were the same as the older conversation between two avatarified cleverbots time ago, as when one says out of the blue that he's god.
