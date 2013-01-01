Quantum chaos, random matrix theory, and the Riemann ζ function
http://www.cims.nyu.edu/~bourgade/papers/PoincareSeminar.pdf
https://books.google.ca/books/about/Riemann_s_Zeta_Function....
This is most obvious in the naming of the J function near the bottom, which I have not seen anywhere else. Riemann originally called that function a generic f.
At any rate, Edwards' book is great because it develops the theory from a historical viewpoint. It begins with a very well-annotated exposition of Riemann's original paper and the rest of the book goes on to explain other mathematicians' successive results in filling in all of the gaps that Riemann left in his paper. I recommend this book to any serious student of zeta.
I was expecting the standard dumbed down piece with no mathematical insight and far-fetched analogies. Instead, the post is mathematically rigorous and deep, and yet it manages to be completely self-contained and clear. Amazing work.
It's not as in depth but it has some helpful visualisations that I've never seen elsewhere.
http://www.jorgenveisdal.com/files/jorgenveisdal-thesis13.pd...
followed by a function of one real variable with an infinite sum of expressions containing integer r.
Sorry, but little things like these completely put me off in math articles.
If you don't mind me asking, what is so off-putting about these types of mistakes? I'd like to do more personal and professional technical writing similar to this but I find it a bit daunting, especially when I consider that my audience could know much more about a subject than I do. Do you have any suggestions on how I could or should write articles that may contain errors so I don't upset readers?
