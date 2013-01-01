Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Riemann Hypothesis, explained (medium.com)
48 points by seycombi 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





here is a more technical discussion by Paul Bourgade @ NYU. I still re-read it from time to time for orientation.

Quantum chaos, random matrix theory, and the Riemann ζ function

http://www.cims.nyu.edu/~bourgade/papers/PoincareSeminar.pdf

reply


Hm, except for using Gamma(n) = (n-1)! instead of Pi(n) = n!, this presentation seems to follow the notation of this book:

https://books.google.ca/books/about/Riemann_s_Zeta_Function....

This is most obvious in the naming of the J function near the bottom, which I have not seen anywhere else. Riemann originally called that function a generic f.

At any rate, Edwards' book is great because it develops the theory from a historical viewpoint. It begins with a very well-annotated exposition of Riemann's original paper and the rest of the book goes on to explain other mathematicians' successive results in filling in all of the gaps that Riemann left in his paper. I recommend this book to any serious student of zeta.

reply


Shameless promotion: I published a book recently trying to explain RH, and my coauthor gave a great talk about it, which is here: http://wstein.org/rh

reply


Sorry if this is a bad question. In the lecture he compares imporantance of finding the proof to effects of not finding proof for Pythagoras theorem but not necessarily as bad. What are we as a civilisation missing out from not finding the proof for the hypothesis

reply


For a nice historical background on this, you can read "Prime Obsession", which is a pretty fascinating read.

reply


This is a great introduction to analytic number theory.

I was expecting the standard dumbed down piece with no mathematical insight and far-fetched analogies. Instead, the post is mathematically rigorous and deep, and yet it manages to be completely self-contained and clear. Amazing work.

reply


I bookmarked it for future reference study "if I ever get to it"

reply


3Blue1Brown recently did a video on the Riemann zeta function: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sD0NjbwqlYw

It's not as in depth but it has some helpful visualisations that I've never seen elsewhere.

reply


I'm pretty awful at math and I found this explanation to be wonderful despite many parts of it going over my head. My brain naturally despises numbers (dyslexia)but your textual descriptions of formulas seemed to help me bridge the gap better than most texts.

reply


I like his wording of Euclid's classic proof of the infinity of prime numbers. That's good exposition to start off the article.

reply


For those who did not read it or missed it, at the end of the article there is a link to Jørgen Veisdal's 2013 undergraduate thesis paper.

http://www.jorgenveisdal.com/files/jorgenveisdal-thesis13.pd...

reply


I really appreciated the depth here.

reply


> The real valued zeta function is given for r and n, two real numbers

followed by a function of one real variable with an infinite sum of expressions containing integer r.

Sorry, but little things like these completely put me off in math articles.

reply


Good catch! I read that paragraph the same way and I believe it is a typo. I've left a comment on the medium article asking the author to clarify that section.

If you don't mind me asking, what is so off-putting about these types of mistakes? I'd like to do more personal and professional technical writing similar to this but I find it a bit daunting, especially when I consider that my audience could know much more about a subject than I do. Do you have any suggestions on how I could or should write articles that may contain errors so I don't upset readers?

reply




