A plain list of almost all IP cameras with default passwords you can control
github.com
4 points
by
donnemartin
118 days ago
1 comment
AgentK20
118 days ago
I wonder what the legalities are for the companies that run CCTV cameras in such an open fashion like this. I know you're in a "public place," so your right to not be recorded is waived, but surely there's a degree of negligence on the part of many of these businesses for not properly securing their CCTV cameras.
