A plain list of almost all IP cameras with default passwords you can control (github.com)
4 points by donnemartin 118 days ago | 1 comment



I wonder what the legalities are for the companies that run CCTV cameras in such an open fashion like this. I know you're in a "public place," so your right to not be recorded is waived, but surely there's a degree of negligence on the part of many of these businesses for not properly securing their CCTV cameras.




