During the summer, I'm sure it's great there. The architecture is beautiful. But it just doesn't seem practical year-round.
It sounds like you're assuming that the solar greenhouse is the only source of heat in the system, but they also have a wood stove. If I lived above the arctic circle, I would want redundant sources of heat too!
For at least one day a year. Not the whole winter.
The dome by itself isn't that interesting. It's the dome/house system that provides the benefits. It means they can spend a lot less on heating fuel.
Such as... the sun.
Greenhouses are actually quite effective at night (or through a long arctic winter), since they're designed to keep in infrared radiation. This one also acts as a windbreak. So any sources of heat (eg a clean burning rocket stove, or even just your metabolic heat) will be more effective inside the greenhouse.
With that much glass, for most of the year they should need no heating, and in the dark winter they should need a lot less.
It would be a very thick dome, but it still seems possible.
1) What do these folks do for work that they can live up in the Arctic in this fashion?
2) How do they keep the dome's light from being completely obliterated. In the second to the last picture from the bottom you can see the dome almost completely covered in snow, which would make it very dark inside. Unlike in majority of photos where there is no snow covering the glass.
The name of the island in the article is a link to its Wikipedia page, from which another link takes you to the page for Nordland, the county it belongs to. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nordland#Economy
> How do they keep the dome's light from being completely obliterated.
As another poster noted, the dome is not very well isolated. As a wild guess, this might mean that thin layers of snow could melt off if it's not too cold outside.
Also, during the three winter months when it doesn't get light outside at all, you might as well live under a layer of snow. Its reflection of the house's lights should give an overall brighter feeling than if the light just goes off into the arctic night.
