Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Family Lives in the Arctic Circle by Building Cob House in a Solar Geodesic Dome (mymodernmet.com)
64 points by RmDen 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





Solar in the arctic circle? Isn't the arctic circle defined as the place where the sun doesn't shine in winter?

During the summer, I'm sure it's great there. The architecture is beautiful. But it just doesn't seem practical year-round.

reply


>But it just doesn't seem practical year-round.

It sounds like you're assuming that the solar greenhouse is the only source of heat in the system, but they also have a wood stove. If I lived above the arctic circle, I would want redundant sources of heat too!

reply


> place where the sun doesn't shine in winter

For at least one day a year. Not the whole winter.

reply


People already live there year round (in houses similar to the one inside the dome). The dome just provides better protection against the elements (preventing wind from hitting the house is a likely a _huge_ win in thermal efficiency).

reply


Regarding the solar panels, my first intuition would have been to mount them outside the dome. I wonder why they are inside?

reply


mine perform very poorly when snow is directly on them. Nearly zero output even on bright days. On cloudy but bright days if they are clear they produce better, not great but like 30%. I imagine if you have snow build up there it might take a long time for it to melt and you give up a lot of production.

reply


They don't have to remove the snow that way.

reply


The link to SolarDome explains the dome uses single glass, so the dome has virtually no isolation. In other words, it freezes inside unless they have external energy sources for heating.

reply


There is a fully functional house inside the dome. The dome itself has no insulation, but the massive 'dead' air space between the dome and the house provides a huge amount of insulation.

The dome by itself isn't that interesting. It's the dome/house system that provides the benefits. It means they can spend a lot less on heating fuel.

reply


>In other words, it freezes inside unless they have external energy sources for heating.

Such as... the sun.

Greenhouses are actually quite effective at night (or through a long arctic winter), since they're designed to keep in infrared radiation. This one also acts as a windbreak. So any sources of heat (eg a clean burning rocket stove, or even just your metabolic heat) will be more effective inside the greenhouse.

With that much glass, for most of the year they should need no heating, and in the dark winter they should need a lot less.

reply


Things like this always make me think of Martian settlement and what kinds if clever building methods we might discover there.

reply


I thought the growing awareness of the risk from cosmic radiation meant most settlements would be built below ground. (So no awesome geodesic dome front porch patios on Mars.)

reply


If (and yeah, I know it's a stretch) you could create a dome of water, it might be something similar...

It would be a very thick dome, but it still seems possible.

reply


Maybe a dome could be used afterall, if the panels are made of plastic... https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/real-martians-how-to-pr... "Polyethylene, the same plastic commonly found in water bottles and grocery bags, also has potential as a candidate for radiation shielding. It is very high in hydrogen and fairly cheap to produce"

reply


This is really beautiful. The stunning beauty aside, the practical side of my brain has to wonder:

1) What do these folks do for work that they can live up in the Arctic in this fashion?

2) How do they keep the dome's light from being completely obliterated. In the second to the last picture from the bottom you can see the dome almost completely covered in snow, which would make it very dark inside. Unlike in majority of photos where there is no snow covering the glass.

reply


> What do these folks do for work that they can live up in the Arctic in this fashion?

The name of the island in the article is a link to its Wikipedia page, from which another link takes you to the page for Nordland, the county it belongs to. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nordland#Economy

> How do they keep the dome's light from being completely obliterated.

As another poster noted, the dome is not very well isolated. As a wild guess, this might mean that thin layers of snow could melt off if it's not too cold outside.

Also, during the three winter months when it doesn't get light outside at all, you might as well live under a layer of snow. Its reflection of the house's lights should give an overall brighter feeling than if the light just goes off into the arctic night.

reply


The second question bothers me as well. In addition, partially melted and refrozen snow can cause really large loads to the dome if not removed on time. Must be annoying to climb up there.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: