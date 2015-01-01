https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13322288 (56 comments)
If local government can't use local taxes to provide shared toilet facilities to stop us all having to defecate in the streets then what are they (and taxes) for?
Community toilets (and streets clear of shit & piss) are, in my opinion, a fundamental and should be the basis of all civilised society. The fact that so many modern cities seem to have forgotten this is beyond me.
Note: Spain was named for the smaller things like this; public toilets are not widely available here (even though there are some).
But job opportunities do suck, that's why most of the good people go abroad to get better jobs.
Maybe this is correlated, maybe not, but just scoffing and saying "they're uncivilized" lacks a little nuance.
What? The USA is the least civilized country in the west and many parts of the east.
Well, there are many different ways to tax things. This is a pretty big area of study in e.g. economics and public polciy.
Certainly, one way to tax is to e.g. collect income taxes from everyone and then use it to maintain public toilets. But another way to tax things is to directly tax the thing itself - like in this case, taxing the use of the toilet.
This has some drawbacks and some benefits. One of the benefits is that you're making the toilet more akin to a regular, private good - people pay for what they use, which works pretty well in most cases.
Of course you can appeal to emotion and say "what, we'll make poor people not able to use restrooms"? Clever as that is, what about the alternative appeal - are you really comfortable with a poor person's taxes going to support the public toilets of the 1%? The areas they live have public restrooms too, and I'm sure they cost a hell of a lot more to maintain than most public restrooms.
I have no idea how this actually works in the real world - do rich 1%'ers public toilets cost a lot? Are they supported by taxes (at least, not on the municipal level)? Is there any amount of poor people unable to find access to restrooms that this is even a problem?
I don't know. I'm just saying, the view expressed by Stallman is not nuanced, doesn't provide any data to back him up, only goes for a totally surface-level idea of the morality, and supports it with emotion.
NOT everything in the world is a totally clear black & white moral issue, and not everyone that disagrees with you is necessarily morally wrong! When you make every issue a moral & emotional one, you lose out on actual thoughtful intelligence, or on the idea that smart people can think of different ways of cooperating that might make sense to them.
> But another way to tax things is to directly tax the thing itself - like in this case, taxing the use of the toilet.
That is not really Tax, but more so a Fee.
> Of course you can appeal to emotion and say "what, we'll make poor people not able to use restrooms"? Clever as that is, what about the alternative appeal - are you really comfortable with a poor person's taxes going to support the public toilets of the 1%? The areas they live have public restrooms too, and I'm sure they cost a hell of a lot more to maintain than most public restrooms.
I find it hard to think how the poor would use public restrooms less often than people who are more well off, considering the work environment, public transport dependency, and other factors.
> I don't know. I'm just saying, the view expressed by Stallman is not nuanced, doesn't provide any data to back him up, only goes for a totally surface-level idea of the morality, and supports it with emotion.
Access to public toilet in a civilized society is a matter of dignity and should not be only afford to those who can pay for it. Period.
Err, where exactly did I do that? Seriously, point out where - I certainly didn't mean to. (Unless by public toilets you are specifically referring to free public toilets).
I was only discussing the question of how to pay for public toilets, a direct response to parent's statement about how to use tax resources. I was in no way saying anything against public toilets, only saying that there are reasonable disagreements about how to tax things, with costs and benefits associated with them, and there's no one-size-fits-all solution, especially not a one-size-is-more-moral solution.
"I find it hard to think how the poor would use public restrooms less often than people who are more well off, considering the work environment, public transport dependency, and other factors."
So do I. But I also don't think a lack of access to public toilets is a big problem among poor people in e.g. the US. I could totally be wrong about this though - I'd be happy to learn something new. But just relying on emotion to make me imagine a problem doesn't persuade me.
"Access to public toilet in a civilized society is a matter of dignity and should not be only afford to those who can pay for it. Period."
I agree, but emphatically wanting something to be available to everyone doesn't change the basic economic reality - there are different ways to pay for things, different ways of distributing things, different ways to collet taxes, each with costs and benefits, and it's worthwhile trying to find the right solution.
And don't get me wrong - in places like the US, there is certainly enough money to make sure everyone gets access to public toilets. That still doesn't mean there is only one possible moral way to do things! And it still doesn't absolve anyone making an argument against a certain way of doing things from at least demonstrating there is a problem, instead of simply attacking the current way with emotional appeals.
Note: Just to be clear, I hate pay restrooms too, and try to avoid using them if I can. I just don't think that my beliefs about things are necessarily morally superior, and I certainly don't think it's in general morally correct to force others how to do things. And I think it's worth looking at all sides of an issue and understanding cause and effect - this is the essence of science.
If local government can't use local taxes to provide free food to everyone to stop us all having to starve in the streets then what are they (and taxes) for?
Is access to toilets a more fundamental human right than access to food?
Edit: Stallman explicitly demands that public toilets should be free to everyone, independent of their financial situation. Using his logic, we should boycot food until food is available to everyone free of charge.
Of course I'm not arguing against feeding the needy, or against social nets in general.
I actually don't see how you could unironically argue against providing essential foods (think bread, beans and chicken/fish[whichever is local]) free of charge, basic income style.
If that's affordable, we should totally do it. Of course, affordability is a key part of the equation. I don't know if a basic sustenance program is affordable. I do know that basic sanitation is /totally/ affordable.
Also, I feel compelled to point out that there's a public health interest in making sure everyone has a sanitary place to defecate. Societies that failed to provide this were regularly ravaged by cholera.
As for the public health interest - how many homeless/low income/cheap people will be forced to shit in the streets as a result of pay toilets? Will it realistically lead to cholera?
It's completely reasonable to use pay toilets in some locales and public toilets in others. Believing in a definitive answer without analysis is not going to lead to good policy.
Here in Germany, there are very few free-of-charge, public toilets, and yet we aren't "ravaged by cholera", or anything close to it. In fact, there are very few public toilets, free or otherwise, and we don't drown in feces. Apparently public toilets are a nice thing to have, but not on the same level as not letting people starve.
Food is something we spend a significant amount of money on, and have wildly different preferences in purchasing. Toilets are something we spend very little on, and all are purchasing something extremely similar. Needing to prove you require hundreds of pounds of assistance for is different from having to prove you require a few quid occasionally to not have to go and shit in an alley.
The key difference here is that to give free basic food to the wealthy would be wasteful (they don't need it and it's not what they might want) as well as expensive. Giving the wealthy access to a public toilet for free is not a huge incidental cost and is likely far cheaper and easier than any kind of tokens or voucher schemes (really, how well is that going to work for the homeless?).
You also cannot boycott food. Boycotting paid for toilets means those who can go somewhere else, such as at home. Boycotting food means you die.
The two are not comparable.
In lieu of that I donate to charity (though finding truly effective homeless charities is tricky).
I really don't know what part of my post gave you this impression.
Wrt your edit: as I mentioned in my original comment, going to the toilet is usually a much more pressing need. How would you efficiently ensure 'the right people' are using the free toilet? I would contend that it's better all round to just have a free toilet, paid for out of taxes, that anyone can use.
So yes, many societies do use taxes to provide free food (or food-stamps, or a welfare cheque) to those in need, to stop us having to starve in the streets.
Of course you do. You just concat a nice relativizing clause to the end, to not feel like a monster.
Sorry, but in a world where people are starving, because the likes of you want to shirk responsibilities, noone could ever be not on guard. What a nightmare.
To constantly have to live with your back to the wall. And the irony, is that after you paid for the gated community guard, for the area to be exclusive, for the medicine and for the weapons- you paid more then European taxes for a "welfare" state - and got less.
No, I really don't.
> And the irony, is that after you paid for the gated community guard, for the area to be exclusive, for the medicine and for the weapons- you paid more then European taxes for a "welfare" state - and got less.
You're incorrectly assuming that I'm not European. I'm also not living in a gated community, and there is no one guarding me personally.
> [...] to not feel like a monster [...] the likes of you want to shirk responsibilities [...] What a nightmare [...]
You're seriously overreacting, and you're making extreme, unfounded assumptions about my opinions and motivations. That's not the way to have a factual debate. I won't continue this discussion under these conditions.
Totally agree with that and Japan and many countries in Asia really get that.
Almost certainly, it's a "joke".
Flagged.
Maybe I'll stop using some of those services. I actually have a resolution going on about not buying books off Amazon anymore. I just came across too many authors and bookshop saying that Amazon has the practice of saying "either give us specical/exclusive rights or we won't sell your book". I used to like Amazon, and heck, I also was understanding about them trying to avoid taxes, because most companies start doing that at some point, but extorting authors of books is way too horrible.
Also here there are counter examples. There is many games you can get from the developers, from Steam and from GoG for example, so why can't Amazon not be horrible?
Sorry, got a bit distracted about the Amazon link also being up there.
Calls for boycotting companies somehow aren't as popular anymore, despite having the internet and topics like the NDAP going viral. I think most people agree that in our society money has a lot of power and phrases like "vote with your money" have a point. Yet looking at the 60s till 80s those things were way more popular, which is a bit odd.
Be it Skype, Uber or Amazon. You don't have to hate them, but calling out bad practices and acting upon that information with not using their services seems to be a reasonable way to have a positive impact.
In other words it seems odd that certain minor design improvements can justify paying a lot more for a product or service, while that barely seems to be true for the ethics of a product - outside of the food sector that is.
From what I've seen, his extreme positions are often from him looking further than a lot of other people.
Amazon thinks of themselves as a publisher now, so when you put your book on Amazon without publishing via them they view you as 'the competition' using their hard won resources.
As a publisher, they view asking for exclusive rights to be a normal course of doing business.
The problem is that some people still think they're just a book store.
While this isn't applicable in all areas, a rule of thumb could be "those who making money with the people which have to use toilets".
Anecdotal example: I'm living in an amusement district of a big German City. There are very few public toilets and most of the few are paid ones. So every weekend the whole district is smelling like a big bowl of piss, except in winter when the frozen pee of multiple weekends accumulate until there is the big pee-melt.
Why not making all those bars, clubs and liqor stores pay for the maintanance of free public toilets?
In the US, there's a law that says all places that serve food and aren't on a public street (e.g. a food truck), have to have a public toilet.
At least in my jurisdiction, gas station don't have public toilets because they want to---they have it because since they serve reheated hot dogs, they are required to have a toilet.
To be honest, I can name only 2 places where the toilets are paid in Russia - train and some bus stations and there are paid toilets near metro stations in Moscow.
Does anyone know what public toilets cost (in construction and maintenance)?
For the private parts of a city (eg. apartments), they usually include toilets, and you expect your guest to use them instead of shitting in your kitchen or living room.
Similarly, as _owner_ of a share of the common parts of your city, you have the choice of providing public toilets, so that guests, visitors, or just citizen far from their home can be expected to use them, instead of shitting in the public space, thus degrading the bacteriological common space (feces can transmit some bad illnesses https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fecal–oral_route ).
It can be paid for with land value taxes: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_value_tax
Indeed, it effectively used to be - they typically are and were paid for with property taxes, which is a proxy for LVT. The political decisions to decline property tax revenue is the reason why many closed.
Landlords' entitlement to an ever larger stream of rental income that includes the value of land which they had no hand in creating or making valuable is largely why state/city budgets are in such a mess, why the 1% steadily gets richer and why property values keep going up.
There are two independent solutions for this: Many countries, like Singapore, have the government directly own public toilets.
In other places, like some states of Germany, the government instead pays restaurants and shops to open their toilets to the public.
If I pay taxes, the government knows I live in the country.
If I pay for the toilets, someone can create a full and detailed movement profile of where I am when, and track me – and predict where I will be on what day at what time.
Paying separately, with each payment tracked by location, creates a rough, but still usable geolocation system. Which can be abused in the same way as giving everyone an ankle monitor, or as having location tracking active on your phone.
> Free stuff looses from quality quickly, and the poor, the homeless and the druggies usually do not honor public property and it is quickly degraded.
That mentality is quite troubling to see.
So the only opportunity you give those who wish to track you is the use of public toilets, because you never pay for any other kind of goods or services, you are invisible to CCTV cameras, but for some reason you can only use public loos. (not one at your workplace, at home, or one at a restaurant you are given an untrackable meal. Also there are no other means to create a movement profile about you.
I have used public toilets less than 10 times last year, and paid for it each time. What a profile the evil toilet-trackers have about me now!
>> Free stuff looses from quality quickly, and the poor, the homeless and the druggies usually do not honor public property and it is quickly degraded.
>That mentality is quite troubling to see.
I agree that that mentality is troubling to see, yet they still stick to it. I know no ethical way to solve it.
https://psmag.com/why-don-t-we-have-pay-toilets-in-america-2...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Committee_to_End_Pay_Toilets_i...
Can't this be applied to basically anything? Food, water, electricity, pubic transport. Let's refuse to pay for all of these otherwise the poor can't afford it. Is this a parody webpage?
But it also has more direct causal motivation: If you don't fight for basic human rights, taxes, plurality etc., you will likely erode the stability of your own life unless you are completely emotionally, economically and technologically independent (which I doubt you are). There is always the possibility of an unexpected economic decline which a rational agent should take into account for maximizing their reward signals.
It boggles the mind that rich "western" countries aren't able to keep public infrastructre clean and free.
The name is also a pun on a slang phrase for "see you later!" in Dutch.
Stallman has a point, but it's easily addressable. The government could give the indigent vouchers to use the pay toilets. I'd even be happy to pay more to use the bathrooms to subsidize such a program.
Wouldn't work in Europe - Art. 18 TFEU.
Btw, here in France, we give a lot of free stuff to people in need, and we certainly won't allow this to be prohibited by European treaties. So yeah, providing free tickets for toilet is indeed a solution that can be considered.
> Within the scope of application of the Treaties, and without prejudice to any special provisions contained therein, any discrimination on grounds of nationality shall be prohibited.
> The European Parliament and the Council, acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure, may adopt rules designed to prohibit such discrimination.
http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/ALL/?uri=CELEX:120...
These are free for Scots, free for other residents of the EU, reduced rate (not Free) for Welsh and Northern Irish, and a special higher rate is applied solely to students from England, i.e. those with English nationality.
What was that about discrimination on grounds of nationality again?
Strictly, yes, I know, it's discrimination on nation of residence rather than individual nationality. Nice trick. Guess where the English tend to be resident? Yup. England.
Although I understand his point:
- I find pay toilets cleaner and I am not sure it is worth delving into changing the national policy of better maintained free clean toilets with all the problem we want to see addressed first;
- I am starting to think his addressing to "proprietary" stuff is more related to "avoid paying" than defending what is free.
So just like any touring speaker?
> - I am starting to think his addressing to "proprietary" stuff is more related to "avoid paying" than defending what is free.
This view is false. You should read more of what he has written, especially in regard to 'free' services that are only financially free.
I assume this means he was not paid for his intervention otherwise? That sounds perfectly reasonable to me. In my city, there is a big punk squat/concert room which does not pay bands for playing, but they provide them with shelter and food. That's like, the minimum when you ask someone to come.
Also, I wouldn't see myself inviting friends to my place and ask them to pay for their food.
That doesn't sound unreasonable to me -- it's probably the least "fans" could do to have a celebrity at their event, which he's going out of his way to attend.
Many things are necessary in life. Most of those things cost money. If you think poor people should be able to afford them too, then give them money (direct or through government) and let them spend it how they want. I suspect they may find pay toilets convenient as well.
Everyone* has a toilet at home, but its it the job of the government to supply sanitation in all public spaces?
But if something is free, usually the service quality is also such, and many people, who would not use it if it was not free are not taking care and ruining these services.
I for one LOVE the City Toilets I find all around in Berlin. Thank you for providing this service, I'm happy to pay for it.
Richard Stallman is probably here because of the FOSS and hence the post.
Many of Stallman's advice works well when you are a bachelor... But once you have family to think about, the arguments are less persuasive.
Is today's date going to be the annual stallman-right-or-wrong-you-discuss day?
Is this a foreign thing?
Some exist in Finland (at least in Helsinki).
Also saw one recently in a train station in Belgium, and IIRC a train station in the Netherlands.
Also in the North of Argentina near some bus station, where you would pay directly to someone apparently responsible for cleaning/maintaining them.
Usually paid toilets are cheap (.5-1 €) and clean. Free toilets are not always so clean.
You must see that public toilets are seldom used by the individual, usually one can serve such needs at home, at school, at work or at a restaurant, where it is usually free (for guests at restaurants). When one is in the (usually unexpected) need, then prefers cleanliness to freeness.
For any bathroom facility there is already a relatively fixed regular cost being applied to maintain them. As free bathrooms are nearly always funded by community purses their existence is justified by usage, whereas paid bathrooms are nearly always funded by commercial entities which justify their existence with profit.
You are saying that the USSR went bankrupt because people were trying to use things in it for free?
Surely it has a lot more to do with the political oppression and top down control of the economy.
