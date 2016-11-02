- we could only use it with office 365 premium accounts
- you have to explicitly grant users access in the portal
- If yiu ever used Skype for business you have to be sure you are signed out.
- integrations really only started working reliably at the holiday break
- Skype calls to individuals does not work. Team calls and screen sharing does
- document uploading sharing won key because of it being built on SharePoint
- mobile isnt fully fleshed out compared to the desktop client
Things it has going for it:
- the ability to attach and edit documents with team is amazing
- screen sharing works out of the box
- the task tab is useful like trello on the cheap
- price at the moment - we pay 7 per user for slack and 15 for all office. If we lopped off the costs for slack savings are pretty significant
https://blogs.office.com/2016/11/02/introducing-microsoft-te...
Q. When will Microsoft Teams roll out broadly to all eligible Office 365 customers?
A. Microsoft Teams is available in preview to eligible Office 365 commercial customers beginning November 2, 2016. We expect the service to become generally available in the first quarter of calendar year 2017.
I tend to agree with the article -- Slack is going to get squeezed by Microsoft or Google because companies are already paying them for business services
Sounds way way to high. Slack gives you $50 for every user that signs up. Does this mean ALL their users are paying customers?
Based on what numbers?
It's an open question whether that really represents failure given the short timespan and (probably) small marketing budget, but at least it's an indication of usage.