Build your PiZero Swarm with OTG networking (alexellis.io)
10 points by mariuz 118 days ago | 3 comments



The PI Zero was introduced over a year ago, yet it's next to impossible to buy it in more than one piece, assuming it is in stock somewhere. Why should I build any of my projects around a board its own designer has showed no intention to sell and is kept in production in very small quantities, probably at a loss, only to keep diyers away form the competition? No thanks, For everything that is not a video player I'll keep using Orange PIs and Nano PIs or whatever is being introduced by vendors that play nice to their customers.


Btw if anyone is looking for Raspberry Pi Zeros, they are easy to get hold of now. Microcenter stock them in the US and http://stockalert.alexellis.io shows other locations and quantities.


"Pi Zero only There is a maximum of 1 unit per customer for this product."




