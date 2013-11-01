Sounds like an "of course they would, who wouldnt?" situation.
Well, I have a Sony Bravia KDL46EX520 that I bought in June of 2011. It wasn't connected to the Internet for a few years while I used a PS3 with it. This year I moved, ditched the PS3 and decided to use the built in apps. I tried connecting to the net with both the USB dongle for WiFi and over Ethernet. The TV told me it had a connection but none of the internet features would connect. The built in software update tool also told me it couldn't connect.
After messing with my network, swapping cables, swapping switches, I went online and found very little documentation about my device.
Finally, as a bit of a last resort, I found a Sony support page where you can download the latest firmware and put it on a USB drive. If the USB drive is compatible with the Sony TV (no list of compatible devices is provided) then it will update the TV.
I got lucky and my USB drive was compatible and the TV updated.
After updating the TV's smart features work again, I can use Netflix and the software update tool says it can not find any newer version of software available.
If I wasn't technical I wouldn't even think to look online for some obscure software update procedure. Sony really dropped the ball on this. So badly that even though I love this TV I went and bought a Samsung unit for another room to hedge against future situations like this.
I had to put an update on the device using a laptop and then restart, which then updated the device. However that was still too old, so I had to repeat the process before it was fully up to date.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=...
I'd like to see some great technical minds attack _this_ technico-societal issue.
This is a challenging issue to solve with legislation because you're adding costs somewhere. It's hard to get voter support for policies that pressure consumers, and harder to get politicians to support policies that challenge industry.
To solve it from within the market itself, you'd need a corporation to leave lots of money on the table by producing longer-lasting goods at price points competitive with cheapo brands. Inventive business models can help with this, but ultimately you either eat the cost of producing better goods for the same price or you make some scientific breakthroughs.
So security updates should be mandated for the 7-10 years or so warranty period for large appliances, ideally you'll want more than that sure, but I don't think that connectivity would be common at that point.
This link [0] asserts that LG warranties are diminished beyond one year, although some models continue parts-only coverage up to seven years, with a ten year parts warranty on the compressor of a particular style (so-called French Door models). The warranties are non-transferable from original owner.
This [1] bottom-freezer French Door model's manual states the warrant is as described above (warranty summary table on page 55 of English manual).
So we'd want to be careful about updates being supported for the warranty period - perhaps the longest term stated in the warranty, and updates required regardless of owner?
[0] https://www.reference.com/home-garden/lg-s-warranty-policy-i...
[1] http://www.lg.com/us/support-product/lg-LFX31925ST
[edit: got rid of referral link on second ref]
Samsung, LG and the rest provide upto 5 years full warranty on both parts and labor for white goods in the UK, technically it's often paid but pretty much every place you go has a promotion which gives you the extra 2-3 years for "free".
http://www.samsung.com/uk/fiveyearwarranty/
That said it's important to note that the warranty period and the service period are 2 different things, the warranty period is how long the manufacturer will provide free cover to either parts labor or both, and the service period is how long would the manufacturer make parts and labor available and offer service and repair to the item.
As a rule of thumb the service period is usually 2-3 times the length of the warranty period.
P.S.
The SOGA/CPA acts in the UK are pretty good as far as security and other software related bugs go because one of the things that need to be proven is that the problem was there at the time of purchase (or was introduced by the manufacturer) and this is very easy to do with security bugs since they are in the software, software can introduce bugs on its own (yet) this isn't a pipe that fails.
I got a 5 year old router replaced based on this act recently, if the seller gives you trouble then the ombudsman services solve it pretty darn quickly (http://www.consumer-ombudsman.org/) since they will answer complaints immidiatly.
...or maybe they'll trigger a new era of IoT custom firmwares?
I was going to suggest not even associating them with an AP, but knowing how vendors code their software they'll probably overcome that 'problem' by having them search for and attach to the first open AP they find. So I might as well make that one be MyNullRoute.
All of these devices are by design capable of performing HTTP requests, and can be exploited to perform DDOS attacks. There is no economic incentive to keep these devices secure once the warranty runs out, yet hackers do have a lot of interest in hacking whole classes of devices.
I think people are forgetting the purpose of a fridge. People already store food that doesn't need to be kept cool. They already throw out food based on dates stamped on packaging, not condition of the food. And they keep spoiled food in the back, forgotten. The fridge is a terribly mis-used kitchen device. So unless Alexa somehow develops a way to interact biologically with the contents, I do not see it as a good functional fit for that device.
This pipe dream overlaps with something I've wanted since I became a reluctant bodybuilder: an appliance to measure the macronutrients of a meal, or at least a viable, reasonably priced calorimeter.
At the time I think LG said that this was a mistake. Even taking that in good faith I would still be wary of connecting any LG consumer appliance to my own home network.
[1] http://arstechnica.com/security/2013/11/lg-smart-tv-snooping...
They cost on the order of 100USD for the cheapest models. The cheapest Wifi "IoT" microcontrollers are on the order of 1USD.
Seems like it might be a reasonable business move, even if it's just a box ticking exercise.
I'll be surprised if they do put them in their lowest end products though. Perhaps those product lines are stable and won't be updated in 2017?
> developing the software
Oh quickly throw some shit together, not that much of a problem.
> supporting and maintaining it.
Haha good joke.
I have a Samsung TV. I never hooked it up to my wifi, so it's a dumb device.
Or if you want a techie solution, glass that can be toggled between fogged or not.
A fridge has a 10-20 year expected life span as it is. Anyone think that any manufacturer is seriously commited to maintaining software for that duration of time? In fact I'm going to speculate that having the software become unmaintained would be used as a marketing incentive to have people renew their fridges every couple of years.
But, isn't this exactly how big names get replaced by more modern and technologically savvy alternatives? or at least, the big names gets forced to adopt?
[1]. https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/calendar/Uhfp...
On that topic, Barry Schwartz has a very interesting TED talk, aptly titled: The Paradox Of Choice. [1]
PS. See the toothbrush phone example? Yeah, that is now a thing. [2]
[1] https://www.ted.com/talks/barry_schwartz_on_the_paradox_of_c...
[2] https://twitter.com/internetofshit/status/817531891494457345
(It's technically possible to do that, but I'd have to pay a massive, huge premium for a mediocre product. I don't think that situation counts.)