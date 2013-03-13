I used to hold similar position on evil west vs. free and for people Russia.... Before I immigrated to the West. I got access to a whole lot more information, I got to live outside of that mentality for a long period of time now.
I saw the 90's first hand. My family struggled through it. I was in one of the top schools (a la Russian MIT), making 20$/month.. Barely enough to cover metro cost and not enough for food 3x per day.
At the same time as my family was struggling, the president and his oligofriends were stealing and robbing the country. As poor as I was, being at one of the top school allowed me to have friends ... Who had friends - kids of the elite. You see, they tend to send their family abroad, kids go to private British schools. They often have dual citizenships, own real estate and investments in the "evil west".
It's a two faced reality, with one face they are critics, with another - they pose for foreign citizenship application.
To your comment on the power grab by the "west" and the international elites - yes, it is real IMO. But be careful - watch who is using who to gain that control. The government over there and the judicial systems are not to be trusted.
The information grab here is obvious - why give up info on Russian citizens for free to linked in , Google etc.? Of course Russian GRU/FSB etc want to have their hands in it too.
The 90's were courtesy of the west, who sent 'advisers' to Russia to help with the transition to capitalism. Most of the issues the west has with Russia today have to do with the fact we wanted them to stay in the 90's... That was the ideal as far as our leaders are concerned.
> I got access to a whole lot more information
No, you just got access to a different kind of propaganda.
You think families don't struggle here, while the elite take in bribes, engage in cronyism, and send their kids to elite schools? The Clinton's weren't worth hundreds of millions before Bill took office, where did they acquire their wealth? All our corporate 'elite' control our governments, they bribe them (sorry, 'lobby'), and get favourable business deals. The only thing the west has going for it is that people are distracted enough by our relative wealth (enough to buy iPads and shit) to be complacent to all these issues...
But the idea that west successfully privatized Russia in the malignant way you describe would require the existence of institutions powerful enough to enact such a change in the collapsing Soviet union. This has no basis in fact. The West did not have this kind of influence, in large measure because the West did not have viable agents or institutions to mediate such power.
The truth is that the kind of plunder that occurred was a natural consequence of the Soviet economic order, as well as the lack of institutions (and norms) required to sustain a functioning market.
If you are genuinely interested in this topic, please do reach out to me via email – it's in my profile. I'd be really happy to talk more about this topic, and even send you a book or two on it!
http://www.nytimes.com/books/first/c/cohen-crusade.html
While I don't think the west necessarily intended for the Russian economy to collapse, they definitely tried to impose certain policies on Russia in an attempt to remake it into an American-style capitalist state, 'shock therapy' and the 'Washington consensus' were real things that were prescribed, and of course there was also military action taken to weaken Russia's influence as well (NATO expansion).
Anyhow, there were a number of American economic advisers who worked for the Russian government during the 1990's, and to say they had no influence is plain wrong.
Russia had a Rust Belt orders of magnitude larger than the United States. It had a factory system optimized on quotas decades out of date. It had no real infrastructure for resolving economic disputes in legal terms. It had a factory manager class with little accountability.
You say these Americans worked for the Russian government. What departments? Do you think those departments had adequate control of their own police forces to enforce such policies? How do you suppose these forces would have been funded?
My point is that you are mistaken about the extent to which a Russian state was a viable entity during this period. Without an effective state, there is no real way for the west to exert the kind of influence you describe. The Washington Consensus was real, and its importance exaggerated by its exponents in the US.
To say Americans had substantial influence on Russian economic policy is indeed plain wrong. I would be honored to send you a copy of some books that explain this, and include abundant primary source documentation of my claims.
Please feel free to email me at my address as listed in my profile. I think you might really enjoy a copy of Armageddon Averted by Kotkin. It is a very enjoyable account of this era, and it quite deftly addresses your contention.
It is very naïve to think that the CIA is as potent as you do.
I find that quite dubious. For leaders it had Yeltsin who you have to admit was quite incompetent, and a bunch of greedy old Soviet officials who had been responsible for the collapse of the USSR. The liberals were weak and disorganized, and the public was simply lost.
Perhaps I am wrong, but I get the impression that you, like many, believe the West is not only entirely evil, but is the source of all the evil in the world. If I an reading you wrong, please make clear what you do actually believe.
A lot of effort and blood went into building the soviet union and it was very sad to see a lot of that work simply thrown away.
The fact today in Russia is that all power and wealth is concentrated in the hands of a well connected corrupt circle of people. They and their extended families stand to gain from the policies of the current "regime". The rest of the country stands to lose. It hurts me to see this, as I am working hard to get the rest of my family outta there ( its not easy to immigrate despite what Trump and others say)..
As I said this two faced regime with one hand criticizes the west and with another buys up properties and investments abroad to eventually to retire to with their families.
How come Putin sent his own daughter to live and work in Europe for extended period of time? How come members of his cabinet own real estate in London, Spain etc? When Russian mafia was busted in Spain, how come no one from the gov went to jail even though connection was pointing all the way to the top? The judicial system is rotten. Judges are simply executing orders from the top!
Its sad what's happening there and I don't see a good ending any time soon unfortunately. I could stay and fight...but what for? Ruin my life? Jail time for speaking up?
The primary use of America for Russia and Russia/Muslims for America is to have some Other to point the finger at and blame for the outcomes of the ruling class' economic policies.
ps -- For every pro-Putin Gopnik voter, I counter with southern white trash on Obamacare, Medicare payments for "disability", and meth who voted for President (I just threw up in my mouth a little) Trump.
BTW, if anyone is interested in the fall of the USSR, Yegor Gaidar, an economist, acting Russian PM from June '92 to Dec '92, and architect of the shock therapy reforms immediately post dissolution of the USSR wrote a book about it. I highly recommend it if you're interested in economic history.
This appears to be a brief summary of the argument: https://thetyee.ca/News/2013/03/13/Soviet-Union-Oil/
book: https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Empire-Lessons-Modern-Russia...
Yegor Gaidar: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yegor_Gaidar
My cynical reading of the law was that it was aimed more at having data physically on hand if it needs to be subpoenaed. But IANAL, so maybe I'm just being too cynical. Also what I did or didn't think of the law doesn't matter really, since higher ups decided what was to be done about the law, and I just implemented it.
https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2015/10/european-data-on-usa-...
This has a side effect. If LinkedIn wants to do business with Russia it has to allow access from VPN services. Thus allowing for greater piracy for internet users everywhere.
We should not be encouraging laws like this, and definitely not excusing them by saying that advanced users can circumvent them. If the Russian government really wanted to protect citizens, why not put laws in place on data protection requirements as opposed to data location requirements? (hint: it's because they don't want to protect the citizens)
I assume that's a typo for privacy, but expanding vpn/tor usage probably will help make piracy easier for internet users everywhere
Russia is still a large, connected, and tech savvy country regardless of average income in USD.
Corporations think that they can disregard the laws of nations and act as independent entities. They use their financial power to influence legislation and steal freedom from individuals. Unbiased regulation is needed to stop expropriation.
It's a shame that the article depicted this as censorship. Russia has been under heavy and unjust criticism for quite a while now.
On one hand, I fully understand your concern. I'm in Canada and the local governments pressure companies such as Netflix, Google and others to have registered legal entities here so that they can apply Canadian law (privacy, tax and language requirements).
On the other hand, Russia does not have a good reputation with regards to neutral application of the state of law. Furthermore, Russia does not have good privacy laws. Linkedin probably doesn't have the same resources/expertise as they do in the US. (as a Canadian, I never host my client data in the US for this reason.. it's not that the US is so terrible (although it kind of is w.r.t. privacy/NSA-stuff), but if something happens, we don't have the resources to deal with it)
In-country data requirements add a level of bureaucracy to the web that is just bad for users, as well as companies trying to innovate. This is a combination of both censorship and protectionism.
Censorship, consumer protection, privacy, anti-trust, protectionism, tax avoidance, law enforcement, it's all basically summed up as "Foreign governments causing trouble to US companies"
That's pointless because it doesn't help putting pressure on the right party in the right conflict for the right reason.
Few people even bother to pretend that this is about anything other than closer control of Russian internet users by the Russian authorities. There is a weak spin about protecting the data of Russian users from foreign governments by placing it within Russia, which makes zero sense, since nothing prevents an American company from giving user data from its Russian server to the American government.
And before someone says that the US does the same thing, note that something like 1000 people have already been imprisoned in the Russian Federation over various online comments and posts, and even Facebook likes. The fact that the US violates privacy also doesn't mean that it's all the same thing.
There are very real pragmatic reasons for Russians wanting to have their data stored locally.
At the same time, theses laws can be applied very unevenly, and can often become means to play geopolitical games.
This 'ban' may be on some level part of the constant diplomatic tit-for-tat that China/US/Russia play against one another.
I mean - think of the other 100's of thousands of apps that store Russian's users data in the US, as opposed to Russia ...
Given NSA's monitoring activities, this is a surprisingly reasonable law. Maybe not a great one, but certainly reasonable. I wonder if the NSA activities will prove to be a watershed that kick off a tide of tech-nativism.
What we have is an "uncodified constitution" which means that while there is no formal constitution there is an informal one made up of a number of laws, treaties (most noticeably the Treaty of Waitangi), precedents, and pretty much habits which give us our sovereignty and rights.
According to Wikipedia the only countries without a constitution are NZ, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and perhaps Isreal.
So it seems that it's not important whether or not you have a constitution, what is important is simply how accountable the people hold the government.
An interesting fact, which illustrates the point, is that there are laws which state that Te Reo (Maori) and NZ Sign Language are both official languages of NZ (along with regional languages on some of the other Islands) there is no corresponding law for English, yet most of the country speaks it and all laws are drafted in it (along with Te Reo).
"A constitution is about public power, the power of the state. It describes and establishes the major institutions of government, states their principal powers, and regulates the exercise of those powers in a broad way. While all constitutions have these general characteristics, each constitution is affected by the national character of the state it services."
In the US it's a written document and it's held sacred by most Americans. But you don't need that, just what is mentioned above which I quoted. In either case it's a covenant with the government which limits the power of the government and protects the rights of people. You need that and you also need a lack of corruption, which in general terms means the government abides by the constitution. If you have these two things than the common man can expect to be treated a certain way by the government regardless of any of his or her affiliations and so on.
The difference between is that in New Zealand the "constitution" is fluid and is very easy to change because it's simply laws.
This is way off topic, but I think holding the constitution as some sort of semi-religious document is actually a bad thing, for instance the right to bear arms is seen by the rest of the world as quite odd and very scary. If people weren't so fervent about the document you can look at it objectively and make the required changes to reflect the times.
EU also, as far as I know, talks about it but doesn't seriously attempt to enforce it.
Why everyone wants to have local data is more interesting. I can think of some points:
- The US wields a lot of soft power by virtue of the fact that a lot of user data about members in other countries lives here.
- Other countries want the ability to block access to particular sites and the user data at will without having to go through US law.
- Hampering growth of US companies helps local copycat companies grow.
- Requiring local servers, local office, make in X etc. promotes local economic activity.
There is a critical mass of people who need to be using these services for these points to be viable. China clearly has more than the critical mass, so they easily get away with this sort of behavior and it does them more good than harm (I think). EU probably has it. Russia alone probably does not.
Not necessarily accurate. LinkedIn is a Microsoft company and I wouldn't exactly call them a small fish. This might just be the first of many protectionist measures Russia will be adopting.
These people are not playing games - this is ideological warfare in action.
Tech companies should get political - that means get ready to temporarily loose certain markets in exchange for defending some core principles.
They might refuse to accept it, but tech companies are currently the most powerful (dormant) political players in the world - this is why Putin et al want to either control or eliminate them.
They should ignore the request, then be ready to close their offices and offer to relocate all employees to a foreign country.
No Google, AppStore and Google Play means back to the 90s.
You severely overestimate how dependent your average Russian is on these.
Forget Google, etc. According to the most authoritative public opinion pollster, 58% of Russians would not mind the Internet shut down in case of a national threat or mass protests (I.e. what happened in Turkey last year):
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=2648228
> They should ignore the request, then be ready to close their offices and offer to relocate all employees to a foreign country.
They already closed almost everything in Russia.
> Tech companies should get political - that means get ready to temporarily loose certain markets in exchange for defending some core principles.
Why then have they been bending over backwards for the Chinese government, acquiescing to it's every whim, to have a piece of that sweet large market?
Do you think EU's heavy handed regulation on web services is similar? I think you could make the case that it's also a form of protectionism.
- The EU has a history of relatively strict data privacy laws, whereas Russia has no credibility in regards to any civil rights. whatsoever.
- The EU is a much larger market than Russia. It's therefore unlikely that any significant companies would choose to leave the EU market and create an opening for local companies. Only a few data centers may be needed in the EU, and they just don't employ people or pay taxes in relevant amount.
- Storage-in-the-EU is not actually a requirement – companies may store data anywhere as long as they can provide for the required safeguards.
- I'm not completely firm on the genesis of the new data protection regulation, but I believe it was actually a reaction to the EU's Court of Justice's rulings (the "right to be forgotten" and the Facebook case). I have a hard time believing Supreme Court justices ruling with protectionism in mind.
Any you could point to? The only stuff I know of the EU regulating on is privacy/data protection (and tax but that's not a tech issue).
Dont underestimate the desire for national sovereignty, the anti globalist reaction worldwide is strong proof.
This post is a mirror image of the opinion espoused by pabloski, yet he got downvoted. It would appear some people want to live in an echochamber where only the point of view they espouse is published.
I personally think both sides of any argument deserve an airing
This is a subject where you just have to take sides.
Because ultimately we're talking about a choice between:
- a future society invented by idealistic tech visionaries (1)
or
- a future society maintained by secret police people (2)
Both of these can be dystopian, but we know exactly that (2) can lead to a lot of human suffering.
I believe that humanity's only way forward is by 'innovating' itself out of the environmental, social and geopolitical hole that it currently lies in.
If we lose that chance, then (2) will come with their own solutions - and we really don't want to see them..
Not really because then Yandex App Market would just spring up overnight. There's technical know-how in Russia and the funding to make sure things get built to keep the money flowing domestically.
(Amusingly, I'm posting from the back of a Yandex taxi)
Fun aside I can understand that authorities would try new approaches on smaller players first. The quality of the administrative insight isn't necessarily tied to the scale of the targeted platform.
I mean. Would the US be OK if a company under Russian jurisdiction had a database of relationships and conversations and movements for most US citizens? Does not seem sane to me.
I don't know what the solution is really, other than blocking access.
I don't think so. Both Apple and Google have always been crystal clear that they mean to follow local laws. I don't see how removing these apps in Russia would be of any trouble to them.
This is as opposed to more private data like personal, private messages on social network sites (I assume most LinkedIn messages are professional and tame), browsing history, etc.
Linkedin private conversations are a good way to investigate if they are having undeclared revenue from another country.
(sure, it's easy to avoid, and so is using Facebook Messenger / private chat.. yet people still mostly default to that because it's easier)
Is this a problem?
What does requiring foreign companies to store data of a country's own citizens within its borders == censoring citizens?
The Red Web: The Struggle Between Russia’s Digital Dictators and the New Online Revolutionaries
That's exactly how it works in Russia.
Then why does the law only apply to LinkedIn as opposed to the other 100K apps and services that store data in the US as opposed to Russia?
I don't doubt the impetus of this law in a certain light, at the same time, there's some political games being played I think.
Russia on the other hand requires that data for Russian citizens be stored in Russia. I don't believe they prevent export.
I've heard of large companies complying by simply uploading a tarball to a Russian server periodically.
so the point is to try to block a big Internet entity and check if there is any backslash, any reaction or any anything :)
They ( the transnational oligarchy based in the US and UK ) are trying the last power grab and Putin is trying to block them. This is the reality in a nutshell.
We can discuss about the nuances, but this is a power fight. Pure and simple.
Russia obviously wants to survive in this fight, so it is trying to block its dependance on the west as much as possibile, starting with the new economy ( internet ). The western powers ( the ones who rob us workers of our savings ) want to extend their reach over the entire globe and Russia + China are the last bastion against this dystopia. Yes, there are elites, oligarchs, bad guys in Russia and China too, but they are too small to be a real danger for us ( the people ).
So, what you say is true, but i suspect the western media will spin it in a way to make Russia look like a dictatorship, ruled by a mad tyrant who wants to go to war against the world.
"The existence of a global system for intercepting private and commercial communications (the ECHELON interception system)
A. whereas the existence of a global system for intercepting communications, operating by means of cooperation proportionate to their capabilities among the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand under the UKUSA Agreement, is no longer in doubt; whereas it seems likely, in view of the evidence and the consistent pattern of statements from a very wide range of individuals and organisations, including American sources, that its name is in fact ECHELON, although this is a relatively minor detail."
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//...
To be clear, Putin isn't a great guy and Russia is very far from perfect. But they're not out to completely screw over the entire world right now like the warmongers in power in the US for the last few decades. I'm a bit more skeptical of China's motives.
But I don't think Russia's interest in doing this is for noble means like protecting Russians' privacy: most likely they want this data in country for easy collection of data on people for their own spying programs as well or other not-so-good purposes. Anybody who is concerned about internet freedom shouldn't support governments mandating where servers need to be located.
If the US had some moral authority here right now, they might be able to call them out over some of these issues. But here's the thing: the US has been the boy that cried wolf for the last year. We've been trying to demonize them and discredit them and accuse them of interfering with elections just so a bunch of butt-hurt political operatives can fulfill their own political goals (overturn Trump, discredit Trump, and find somebody else to blame other than their own corrupt party). If the US made an official protest or something and tried to tell Russia what they're doing is wrong, everybody over there would just laugh.
No need to spin it, it's established fact.
The Glorious Leader would probably still win his own election but his party would most certainly not. And after 2011 elections they've changed the Constitution to prolong their term and the President's term.
He also abolished governor elections for a long time when he did not have total control over the country.
Not to mention he egregiously appointed people from the Russian equivalent of Secret Service as Governors quite recently. Does not matter how unqualified you are for the job - personal loyalty is everything.
Imagine what would happen in the US if such wanton cronyism took place.
Personally, I just think he got annoyed by all the LinkedIn spam in Podesta's inbox. Can you imagine how long it takes to download all that via TOR?
So I was wondering what the justification would be here. So I clicked through. I didn't see the full article, but this is what I found "a court blocked the professional networking service for flouting local laws that require internet firms to store data on Russian citizens within the nation’s borders."
So question: why didn't it store data on its citizens within the nation's borders?
It doesn't seem that far-fetched of a requirement to me. Doesn't Germany have the same requirement?
I didn't Google in-depth but found this language (about Germany) "20. What rules regulate the transfer of data outside your jurisdiction?
The Federal Data Protection Act (BDSG) differentiates between transfer of personal data within the EU/EEA and outside the EU/EEA."[1]
Isn't this more or less the same thing?
While I'm not defending Russia's actions (according to a Reddit user journalists are jailed, Putin's opposition opponent is in a Russian graveyard with 5 bullets in him, etc etc), but this seems like something that Linkedin could have complied on?
Or is there more to the story?
[1] http://uk.practicallaw.com/3-502-4080
Perhaps they thought they could win a legal fight. Or they wouldn't suffer enforcement actions, or public outcry will save them.
By the way those negotiations are a farce since our intelligence services will hand the data right over to the NSA anyways.
http://www.natlawreview.com/article/legal-challenge-to-eu-us...
The bigger question to be asked here is, with China demanding the removal of the NYT app, and Russia demanding the same for LinkedIn, how long before Trump orders Signal or Telegram to be removed?