Show HN: Baggme – Get news from your favorite sites delivered as audio via email (bagg.me)
7 points by siddharthgdas on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Learn more just puts to me "available in english / hindi" and nothing there's no other information on the page.


If the site's not working please come back after an hour




