Ask HN: Are there sites designed to identify fake news?
4 points by hoodoof on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Polifact: http://www.politifact.com

Seems to be doing a pretty good job.


There's http://realorsatire.com/ but it doesn't have a comprehensive list.




