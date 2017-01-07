Hacker News
Ask HN: Are there sites designed to identify fake news?
wonko1
on Jan 7, 2017
Polifact:
http://www.politifact.com
Seems to be doing a pretty good job.
Cozumel
on Jan 7, 2017
There's
http://realorsatire.com/
but it doesn't have a comprehensive list.
