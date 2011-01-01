Hacker News
Resume: 11 Things to Consider with Side Projects
microsoft.com
herbst
118 days ago
Very superficial article. Also not actually about what to consider on side projects but only some thoughts about if you put it on your resume.
kukx
118 days ago
Good point, I changed the title to make it clear.
herbst
118 days ago
Much better, nothing to complain now :)
