Resume: 11 Things to Consider with Side Projects (microsoft.com)
3 points by kukx 118 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite



Very superficial article. Also not actually about what to consider on side projects but only some thoughts about if you put it on your resume.


Good point, I changed the title to make it clear.


Much better, nothing to complain now :)




