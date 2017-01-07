|
|Ask HN: What is the best Linux distro for a development laptop?
|
177 points by selmat on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 318 comments
|Recently I upgraded my 2yr old laptop (now it has 16GB RAM, 275GB SSD, baklit keyboard) and now consider which linux distro use as main OS.
What are your experience with various linux distros as main OS? Which one is the best? How looks like your dev environment?
For me are important these points :
- Ability to run virtualized systems (Windows, other linux distros)
- Good battery management
All necessary dev tasks and experiments will be performed in virtualized systems.
Thanks
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| Legal
| Apply to YC
| Contact
Even after all these years it's hard to beat apt-get. I think a lot of people dismiss Debian as unmodern or some how less than the distros built on it but that's hardly the case. Debian "testing" has all the latest software and yet is still very stable. Many people are scared away by the "testing" release but this is what Ubuntu and Mint are based off of.
I find Arch, Gentoo and many others to be a lot of work. I don't have time to spend fiddling around with the OS.
Don't get me started on Fedora/CentOS/RedHat. yum/rpm is just horrible if you've used nearly anything else. I think the only reason this OS family is still alive is because RedHat managed to sell so many copies to big corps and universities. I think people still use it mainly because they were exposed to it at school or work and don't know any better.