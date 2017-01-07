Ask HN: What is the best Linux distro for a development laptop?

Recently I upgraded my 2yr old laptop (now it has 16GB RAM, 275GB SSD, baklit keyboard) and now consider which linux distro use as main OS. What are your experience with various linux distros as main OS? Which one is the best? How looks like your dev environment? For me are important these points : - Ability to run virtualized systems (Windows, other linux distros) - Good battery management All necessary dev tasks and experiments will be performed in virtualized systems. Thanks