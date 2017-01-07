Hacker News
Ask HN: Freelancing through online platforms
3 points
by
PrakashBhatta
on Jan 7, 2017
What are some of the freelancing platforms you use(if any)to pursue your freelancing works as an independent/Consulting firms?What are the challenges that you face on these marketplaces?
