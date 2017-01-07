Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Freelancing through online platforms
3 points by PrakashBhatta on Jan 7, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite
What are some of the freelancing platforms you use(if any)to pursue your freelancing works as an independent/Consulting firms?What are the challenges that you face on these marketplaces?



